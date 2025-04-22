FACING REALITY: Changing the status quo is a challenge at the post office

By IVOINE INGRAHAM

Over the past few years, there has been a noticeable shift to modernise the Post Office, which promises a brighter future filled with opportunities and advancements.

The traditional ways we’re accustomed to are no longer sufficient in this evolving business landscape.

Modernisation, such as digital record-keeping and online services, not only brings about a new and improved way of doing things but also leads to a more efficient and effective system. Whether we are computer savvy or not, this change is here to enhance our experience and make our lives easier.

The practices associated with the invention of computers have made life more people-friendly. Increased convenience came with getting rid of old habits and ushering in new practices. Those who have been doing things manually have now discovered that they would have to learn new methods that are up-to-date and require training.

People who have allowed themselves to be unappreciative of keeping up with the times may be suffering from anxiety and fear of being woefully inadequate and obsolete if they do not come to grips with the changing times. It is time to dump the blue book with the “dog ears”; too much information was lost because it was intentionally misplaced.

If we ever expect to leave the third world, all Bahamians should encourage the reservoir of good intentions.

Everything must change; nothing stays the same. For example, the primitive way of filing and keeping records locked in a filing cabinet, which takes up a lot of office space, has been replaced with files kept in the cloud. It doesn’t matter who objects; the status quo must change. Of course, many would prefer to be stuck in the past when laziness and slackness were the order of the day and files were intentionally and mischievously misplaced.

The recent ill-advised protest at the post office for removing the Acting Postmaster General, whose mandate is to modernise the Post office and bring it into the 21st century, is a prime example of people resisting inevitable change. There should be no shame or defence of good intentions to improve service and move The Bahamas forward. The union’s presence only increases the suspicions that there are ulterior motives. Change is not a choice but a necessity for progress, regardless of who resists it.

The well-documented faucet of monies allegedly leaked out of the Post Office Bank alone is enough reason to put on gloves, get all the disinfectants and clean up systemic pilferage.

There is obvious resistance to the new upgrade and innovative changes that would bring the Post Office into the modern age. These changes would bring order, improve efficiency and service, and enhance our country’s reputation. Staff should not prevent the mission from changing because the majority want a new, attractive facility and operation that we all can be proud of.

Bahamians are tired of mediocrity. We deserve and need a professional atmosphere from all agencies where we do business. We expect service from pleasant staff who are not only waiting for pension but also dedicated to providing the best service possible. This professional approach not only benefits us as customers but also enhances the reputation of our country. It’s time to demand and uphold professionalism in all our interactions, and this change will significantly improve our service quality. When treated with professionalism, we feel respected and valued, enhancing our overall experience.

Not so long ago, many incidents that caused serious concerns of impropriety at the post office bank have not been resolved and swept under the rug. We have reasons to be concerned, but nothing has been said. Proper investigations would reveal and satisfy the general public if there is reason for consequences to take place.

The post office and all government agencies should move quickly to raise the game. Train all who have the mental capacity to train, even though many are just marking time, going to work, not giving their best while waiting for a pension, and shamelessly hurrying to the bank at the end of the month.

As Bahamians who genuinely love this country, we must not allow ourselves to be used to prevent its progress. It’s time we all combined our efforts and worked towards doing our part. Let’s not use trivial matters to interfere with serious programs that will make life better for all. It’s a collective responsibility, and we all have a role in shaping our country’s future. By working together, each of us included, we can make the necessary changes and create a better future for all, and our collective efforts will determine the success of our modernisation journey. Each of us has a part to play, and together, we can make a significant difference.

Since Bahamians who love this country must face reality and agree that we cannot continue doing business as usual, we will conclude that the nuisance from naysayers should not impede progress. If we do not embrace change, we risk falling behind and unable to compete in the global market. Let’s use this realisation as a source of motivation and inspiration to push forward and embrace the changes that will lead us to a brighter future.