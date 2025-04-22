Fostering environmental sustainability through community-driven initiatives

By the Global Environment Facility

As we approach Earth Day on 22 April 2025, the Global Environment Facility (GEF) Small Grants Programme (SGP) continues to foster environmental sustainability through community-driven initiatives. SGP is a corporate programme of the GEF implemented by UNDP. Established in 1992, SGP is currently active in 127 countries and promotes community-based innovation, capacity development, and empowerment through projects led by local civil society and community-based organizations, with special consideration for Indigenous Peoples, women, youth and persons with disabilities.

Globally SGP has supported over 28,000 community-based projects on biodiversity conservation and sustainable use, climate change mitigation and adaptation, sustainable land management, conservation of international waters, and chemicals and waste management, while generating sustainable livelihoods.

Throughout The Bahamas’ archipelago, SGP has supported civil society organisations by supporting implementation of community-based initiatives in capacity building training for local non-profit organisations in environmental Conservation in partnership with Bahamas Protected Area Fund and delivered through ORG Bahamas Foundation. This initiative equipped 95 leaders representing 54 civil society organisations from six Bahamian islands with practical tools for business development, assisting them with driving long- term, positive community change. Through eight months of targeted training, this initiative also nurtured collaboration and coordination between these organisations, strengthening opportunities for increased efiiciency and impact.

In the area of direct positive environmental impact SGP supported Bahamas Mangrove Alliance – helping mangroves recover from Hurricane Dorian, which spearheaded capacity building by training around 50 individuals in mangrove restoration, with a goal to replant over 100,000 mangroves in high-priority areas of East Grand Bahama, the Northshore, and Central Abaco. The project supports recovery by actively monitoring progress and working with the government to establish national standards for mangrove restoration and monitoring in The Bahamas.

In the area of assisting with reducing the impact of climate change, the SGP has supported the implementation of a number of solar installations at community centers such as Solarisation of Champs Community Centre which hosts the Falcon’s Boys Club on Grand Bahama. This initiative allows the community centre to take advantage of an abundant renewable source of energy in the form of solar to assist with their daily energy needs as they deliver such an impactful programme to the young men of Grand Bahama Island. The SGP continue to collaborate with other local partners inclusive of government, private sector, civil society organisations and other Non-Pro t Organisations working together to improve our local environment.

For more information visit sgp.undp.org or email gefsgp.bahamas@undp.org.