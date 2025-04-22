Glover-Rolle defends against union chief’s conflict of interest criticism

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

LABOUR and Public Service Minister Pia Glover-Rolle has pushed back against criticism that holding both portfolios creates a conflict of interest, insisting the arrangement improves coordination rather than undermining fairness.

Her defence followed claims from Bahamas Public Services Union president Kimsley Ferguson, who argued that the same office should not oversee both employment decisions and appeals, calling the structure flawed.

Mrs Glover-Rolle said the concerns are based on a misunderstanding of how the system works. She said public servants’ grievances are handled by the Public Service Commission and, if appealed, by the Public Service Appeal Board — neither of which she controls or directs.

She also cited international precedent, saying that eight of the 40 ministers at a recent global labour conference in Riyadh held dual roles over labour and civil service portfolios.

She added that private-sector labour disputes are handled by the Department of Labour, which she does not personally arbitrate. She said a designated Labour Relations Unit handles union matters that involve both ministries.

Mr Ferguson had said the current structure blurs the lines of oversight and resolution. He reiterated concerns that political interference continues to influence public service promotions, with qualified individuals allegedly passed over in favour of politically connected applicants.