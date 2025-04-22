Hailing Freedom Farm

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Education Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Governor General Cynthia Pratt welcomed members of the Freedom Farm Baseball League joined by Mr Franon Wilson during a courtesy call at Government House.

The visit served as a moment of recognition and encouragement for the young athletes and the leadership of Freedom Farm, a non-profit baseball club that has made a lasting impact on youth development throughout the country.

More than just a sports programme, Freedom Farm focuses on building character, instilling values of unity through teamwork, and encouraging the pursuit of higher education.

Freedom Farm offers a wide range of opportunities for children aged four to 18, drawing participants from across The Bahamas.

The organisation hosts regular practices to develop baseball skills, as well as summer camps and competitive tournaments. Its mission extends beyond the baseball diamond, aiming to shape well-rounded individuals equipped for success both on and off the field.