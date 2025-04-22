Man dies in boat crash in Grand Bahama on Good Friday

POLICE in Grand Bahama launched an investigation into a fatal boating accident that occurred Friday afternoon, resulting in the death of one man.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), three men departed from Pinder’s Point on a fishing trip when their vessel began taking on water and eventually capsized.

Two of the men managed to stay with the overturned boat, but the third reportedly encountered difficulties in the water.

His unresponsive body was later recovered by a passing vessel. Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene but found no signs of life. Police have not yet released the identity of the deceased.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.