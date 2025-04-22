Restaurant owner: Stop ‘treating us like criminals’

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

A Bahamian restaurant proprietor has voiced frustration over what he alleges was heavy-handed and “aggressive” behaviour by Immigration officers when they conducted checks on his business.

Peter Maury, owner of the Green Parrot restaurant, complained on social media that officers were “very rude” to his staff while conducting a routine check at the establishment.

Speaking subsequently to Tribune Business, Mr Maury maintained he has no difficulty allowing Immigration officers and other law enforcement authorities to conduct searches and checks of his business, but argued that this should be done as sensitively as possible especially when customers are present.

“It seems like the new MO (modus operandi) of this government is to harass Bahamian businesses. They come in the middle of the night. I mean, this happened after COVID, this happened with the Maritime Task Force, they always trying to start trouble for people,” said Mr Maury.

“It’s not normal that they should just come in and treat us like criminals. We’re in complete compliance. I paid my Business Licence. I’ve paid my NIB; everything is up to date. I don’t know who sends them. It doesn’t really matter, but, it’s just typical.

“If they’re coming in to check the business, fine, we’ll welcome him in. But some people take their authority above and beyond. The officer was very rude and there is no need for that. We should not be treated like that. Just be courteous and say ‘we’re here to do an annual check’ or whatever.”

Mr Maury said that while most of the Immigration officers that conducted the check were polite, one was “aggressive” towards his company’s chief executive. “I’ve been through it enough times. It’s not hard for us to put our hands on the paperwork,” he added.

“We’re not an illegal operation, but it’s just kind of sad that, for the most part, it’s always a single individual. Everybody else is courteous and there’s no problem. Then there’s always one person that stands out and just has to be aggressive or rude, and it makes it look bad for the whole department.

“They stopped everything and made everybody show their IDs in the middle of dinner service, and to be rude on top of it and make a scene in front of customers… it’s wrong.”

Chad Adams, the Immigration Enforcement Unit’s chief officer, told Tribune Business he could not comment on the matter but advised that any party that feels wronged by the Department is free to submit a complaint. “We have a Complaints Unit, and all formal complaints that are submitted to the Department will be investigated by them and they will address it,” he said.

Numerous attempts were also made to reach Immigration Director, William Pratt, but no response was received as of press time. The Immigration Department released a statement last week, advising that the Enforcement Unit and Maritime Revenue Task Force conducted operations earlier this month that resulted in the arrest of more than 100 individuals for Immigration offences.

“Between April 1 and 13, operations were conducted by the Enforcement Unit and the Maritime Revenue Task Force (MRETF) across New Providence, Grand Bahama and Abaco. These operations resulted in the apprehension of 108 Haitian nationals, two Jamaican nationals, two Turkish nationals, and one national each from Canada, the Dominican Republic, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and Zambia,” said the statement.

“The Enforcement Unit operations led to the arrest of individuals for various Immigration-related offences, including illegal landing, overstaying, engaging in gainful occupation without authorisation, attempting to mislead an Immigration Officer, and unlawful use of a forged document.”

The Immigration Department said $23,600 was collected during these operations, and pledged to continue enforcement operations to “uphold the integrity of the nation’s Immigration laws”.

“Immigration officers attached to the MRETF apprehended individuals involved in similar violations in the Abaco Cays, and a total of $23,600 in Immigration revenue was collected during this operation. All individuals were transported to the Carmichael Road Detention Centre for further processing and investigation. They have since appeared in the Magistrate’s Court,” said the statement.

“The Department of Immigration remains committed to conducting enforcement operations to uphold the integrity of the nation’s Immigration laws. The public is encouraged to report any immigration violations or suspicious activities by contacting the Department’s hotlines.”