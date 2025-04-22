Three men accused of last year’s fatal shooting of Elvardo Thompson

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THREE men charged in connection with fatal shooting on Pinecrest Drive last year have pleaded not guilty and are expected to face trial in the Supreme Court on May 16.

Jamaal Hamilton, Shanton McSweeney, and DeAndre Ramsey are accused of murdering 24-year-old Elvardo Thompson, who was ambushed and fatally shot while seated in his red Dodge Ram around 7pm on July 20.

Police say Thompson’s vehicle crashed into a house shortly after the attack. Officers at the nearby East Street South Police Station reportedly heard the gunshots and chased a grey Nissan Cube fleeing the scene.

The car crashed on Bamboo Boulevard. During the pursuit, McSweeney allegedly fired at a police officer and was shot by officers in return. He was later treated in hospital.

Hamilton was captured after a foot chase on Thatch Palm Avenue. Ramsey’s specific role remains unclear, though he faces charges alongside the others.

All three have been remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until their trial. Defence attorney Levan Johnson represents the accused.