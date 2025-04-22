Traveller security strengthened via $2.2m screening equipment

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

New security screening equipment worth more than $2.2m has been commissioned at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) in a bid to strengthen and improve traveller safety.

Wayne Munroe, minister of national security, said the equipment has undergone a “successful” two week trial run following its installation through a partnership between the Airport Authority, which remains responsible for safety and security at LPIA, and Sectus Technology.

“Let me say how pleased I am to be here as a part of this ‘red letter day’ in airport security as we usher in a new era of safety and security with this state-of-the-art security equipment valued at over $2.2m,” Mr Munroe said. “This Davis-led administration is resolute in working to ensure that this gateway from The Bahamas to the United States of America meets higher safety standards while simultaneously upholding international airport protocols.

“Through collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Tourism, the Airport Authority and the [US] Transportation Security Administration, the massive venture was explored and undertaken. Towards this end, the Government of The Bahamas made this capital contribution for the purchase of the high scan system and RNS security screeners to be used at LPIA. The successful two-week trial ran at the US checkpoint until yesterday, and today we are here for commissioning.”

Paul Bevans, the Airport Authority’s chairman, said the new machines allow for safer, quicker screening and processing for passengers. “The Airport Authority entered into a contractual agreement with Sectus Technology to provide security screening equipment for the LPIA US checkpoint we have here,” he said.

“Equipment was purchased from Smiths Detection. Our team worked tirelessly, along with the team from Sectus, to establish what we again have here. These new machines are the state-of-the-art, allowing visitors and locals to move through security screening and be processed; not only safely but quickly. And this will definitely improve the travelling experience, with safety still at hand.

“And I would just say that when we started this, when this was initiated a few weeks ago, I got calls from persons from tourism who were travelling back. They were saying: ‘This line out here’s a mess. What’s going on? It’s worse than Thanksgiving.’ And you know what happens during Thanksgiving. And then, 20 minutes later, she called me and she say: ‘It’s okay. You know, I’m upstairs.’ So, obviously, this stuff works.

“I called Keith [Mackey], and I said: ‘What’s going on?’ He said: ‘Chair, it’s just moving through. And our friends at CBP, they moving the crowd, and everything just started flowing.’ Which is good. I was travelling that same morning, and I sat next to two visitors, and I asked them: ‘How was the process coming through?’ They say: ‘Oh, it’s easy.’ He got through in 15 minutes. So I know that this works, and I just want to compliment the team with the work that they did.”

Kimberly Furnish, charge d’affaires at the US embassy in Nassau, said the new equipment “marks another milestone in the enduring partnership between the United States and The Bahamas”.

“This allows travellers to clear US Customs and Border Protection here before they board their flight,” she said. “It’s faster, it’s more convenient and, most importantly, it makes both Bahamian and American travellers safer.

“Why does it matter? Travellers arrive in the United States as domestic passengers, no long immigration lines and baggage checks. Screening takes place before take-off, strengthening aviation and border security. Nassau is now one of the busiest and most advanced pre-clearance locations in the region, and it’s about to get even better.

“Thanks to close collaboration between TSA, the Airport Authority, and the Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority, new state-of-the-art screening equipment is now in place. The US and Bahamas worked side by side for two years to optimise checkpoint efficiency, which resulted in upgraded threat detection capabilities just in time for peak travel season,” Ms Furnish added.

“What’s the impact? These improvements stop threats before they reach our shores. They reduce wait times, and they protect the millions of Bahamian and American citizens who travel between our countries every year. This is what a strong partnership looks like. Together, we’re investing in secure, modern screening systems.

“The Bahamas’ decision to work with trusted vendors and meet global privacy and security standards strengthens both of our safety and sovereignty. Looking ahead, TSA is working with Airport Authority, NAD and the CAA on a new designation, making Nassau a ‘no hassle’ last point of departure,” she continued/

“This will allow all US checked bags to be fully cleared here, speedier transfers and improving the traveller experience in the United States. We also look forward to supporting airport improvement projects across the Family Islands through the Airport Renaissance Project.”