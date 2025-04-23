Attempted murder suspect remanded

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 25-year-old man was remanded to prison yesterday after being accused of attempting to murder a man near Burial Ground Corner earlier this month.

Ishmael Emmanuel Newry was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Prosecutors allege that on April 10, Newry attempted to shoot 21-year-old Mandingo Cartwright, also known as Mandingo Marshall, while he sat on a vehicle. Cartwright reportedly had to flee on foot to escape the gunfire.

Newry has previous convictions, and the court informed him he was not required to enter a plea at this stage. His case will proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was advised to apply for bail through the higher court and will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is served on July 24.

Levan Johnson represented the accused. Inspector Deon Barr served as the prosecutor.