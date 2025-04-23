Davis says signing is part of plan for cheaper, more reliable energy

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THE government has inked a power purchase agreement with CVB Utility Company Limited to construct a 20-megawatt solar plant and five MWh battery storage system in New Providence — a move officials say will reduce fuel costs, strengthen energy reliability, and push The Bahamas closer to its clean energy targets.

Signed yesterday at the Office of the Prime Minister, the agreement marks a milestone in the Davis administration’s “30 by 30” strategy, which aims to generate 30 percent of the nation’s electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

Officials did not disclose the cost of the project or how it will be financed.

Nonetheless, Prime Minister Philip Davis hailed the signing as a transformative step in the country’s energy evolution, calling it a technological shift and an investment in affordability, competitiveness, and long-term sustainability.

He said the initiative forms part of a broader nationwide effort to overhaul outdated energy systems, reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels, and build a climate-resilient grid across the archipelago.

The solar-plus-storage facility will be built near CV Bethel Senior High School and will feed directly into the national grid, reducing the burden on diesel-powered generators and improving service delivery to consumers.

Energy Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis said the project would directly benefit the workforce and the public. She said Bahamas Power and Light employees would be actively involved in the project’s implementation, allowing them to gain hands-on experience and new technical expertise.

She also pointed to the inclusion of enforceable safeguards in the agreement, noting that performance benchmarks are built in to ensure consumer protection — complete with fixed rates and penalties for non-compliance.

Battery storage, she added, would play a vital role in modernising the country’s energy platform and ensuring consistent power in the face of increasing climate and fuel volatility.

BPL chief operating officer Anthony Christie described the project as a “crucial step” in the shift to a smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy system. He said it would alleviate pressure on the grid, increase stability, and offer BPL staff exposure to emerging technologies and modern infrastructure planning.

CVB Utility Company Limited director Justin Cunningham said the company’s approach would prioritise execution, transparency, and national development. He said the facility is designed to deliver 20 megawatts of power using state-of-the-art solar and battery systems that will help stabilise the country’s electricity grid.

He also stressed the project’s potential to generate local jobs and spark interest among young Bahamians in engineering and renewable energy careers.

The agreement follows a formal government request for proposals to develop microgrids in New Providence. It is the second PPA finalised in the capital over the past year, with similar developments being planned for the Family Islands.

Mrs Coleby-Davis said the government would soon introduce a revised National Energy Policy in Parliament and begin public consultations, starting with a community meeting at St John’s College auditorium.

She said the current initiative is not just about meeting today’s needs, but building a more resilient and responsive energy system for the future.