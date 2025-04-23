‘Don’t stretch police too thin’

FORMER National Security Minister Marvin Dames has slammed the government’s decision to train police officers to drive ambulances in the Family Islands, warning that the move could stretch already thin law enforcement resources and raise serious safety concerns during emergencies.

Mr Dames, speaking to The Tribune yesterday, called the plan “short-sighted” and questioned its long-term viability, saying officials have not been transparent about how long the arrangement will last or how it will affect policing on the ground.

“There has to be something more to this than just cross-training police officers to drive ambulances,” he said, arguing the programme lacked clarity on whether it is a short, medium, or long-term fix.

His comments come amid a new initiative launched by the Public Hospitals Authority, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the Royal Bahamas Police Force, to address a chronic shortage of emergency medical technicians (EMTs) on the Family Islands. Seventeen officers have been selected to undergo emergency vehicle operations training, with plans to deploy them where EMTs are unavailable.

But Mr Dames warned the approach could compromise critical police operations. He noted that Family Island police stations are already understaffed and pulling officers away from core duties to serve as ambulance drivers could make matters worse.

“On many of these islands, police manpower is already stretched. When an emergency happens — especially one involving a crime — officers are needed on scene. If that same officer is driving the ambulance, who’s responding to the incident?” he asked.

He said the policy risks undermining public safety, especially in incidents where police are required to secure a scene before EMTs can intervene. He cited examples like shootings or traffic accidents where both police and ambulance services are needed simultaneously.

“How do you manage that? How do you mitigate that?” he said.

Mr Dames also questioned why more isn’t being done to recruit and train young Bahamians for roles in emergency response, arguing that there are many capable people who could be trained quickly in defensive driving and medical basics.

“The real issue is: why aren’t there enough EMTs? Why are we calling on police now to do this work with no clear timeframe or exit strategy?” he said. “These officers are already doing more than what their jobs require. This just adds another burden.”

His comments stand in stark contrast to officials who have defended the move as a necessary stopgap measure. PHA managing director Aubynette Rolle has said officers are well suited for the role given their defensive and offensive driving training. She noted the 16-hour training programme includes classroom sessions and driving simulations designed to prioritise patient and road safety.

Health Minister Dr Michael Darville has described the EMT shortage as one of the country’s most pressing medical challenges. He has said training officers on the Family Islands is vital to closing dangerous care gaps.

Under the new plan, trained officers will drive ambulances so that medical personnel can focus on stabilising patients during transport. Dr Rolle said the second phase of the programme, set to begin April 22, will focus on certifying new EMTs through the PHA Academy.

Still, Mr Dames maintained that the long-term answer lies in building a dedicated emergency response workforce — not stretching police beyond their limits.

“You’re putting a Band-Aid on a systemic issue,” he said.

The initial cohort includes officers from Eleuthera, Andros, Cat Island and Abaco. Officials hope to expand the training to other islands, including New Providence, as more ambulances become available.

Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles has backed the initiative, noting that many reserve officers already live on the islands they will serve and are ready to act when lives are at risk.