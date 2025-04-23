‘Don’t stretch police too thin’

FORMER National Security Minister Marvin Dames has slammed the government’s decision to train police officers to drive ambulances in the Family Islands, warning that the move could stretch already thin law enforcement resources and raise serious safety concerns during emergencies.
Mr Dames, speaking to The Tribune yesterday, called the plan “short-sighted” and questioned its long-term viability, saying officials have not been transparent about how long the arrangement will last or how it will affect policing on the ground.
“There has to be something more to this than just cross-training police officers to drive ambulances,” he said, arguing the programme lacked clarity on whether it is a short, medium, or long-term fix.
His comments come amid a new initiative launched by the Public Hospitals Authority, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the Royal Bahamas Police Force, to address a chronic shortage of emergency medical technicians (EMTs) on the Family Islands. Seventeen officers have been selected to undergo emergency vehicle operations training, with plans to deploy them where EMTs are unavailable.
But Mr Dames warned the approach could compromise critical police operations. He noted that Family Island police stations are already understaffed and pulling officers away from core duties to serve as ambulance drivers could make matters worse.
“On many of these islands, police manpower is already stretched. When an emergency happens — especially one involving a crime — officers are needed on scene. If that same officer is driving the ambulance, who’s responding to the incident?” he asked.
He said the policy risks undermining public safety, especially in incidents where police are required to secure a scene before EMTs can intervene. He cited examples like shootings or traffic accidents where both police and ambulance services are needed simultaneously.
“How do you manage that? How do you mitigate that?” he said.
Mr Dames also questioned why more isn’t being done to recruit and train young Bahamians for roles in emergency response, arguing that there are many capable people who could be trained quickly in defensive driving and medical basics.
“The real issue is: why aren’t there enough EMTs? Why are we calling on police now to do this work with no clear timeframe or exit strategy?” he said. “These officers are already doing more than what their jobs require. This just adds another burden.”
His comments stand in stark contrast to officials who have defended the move as a necessary stopgap measure. PHA managing director Aubynette Rolle has said officers are well suited for the role given their defensive and offensive driving training. She noted the 16-hour training programme includes classroom sessions and driving simulations designed to prioritise patient and road safety.
Health Minister Dr Michael Darville has described the EMT shortage as one of the country’s most pressing medical challenges. He has said training officers on the Family Islands is vital to closing dangerous care gaps.
Under the new plan, trained officers will drive ambulances so that medical personnel can focus on stabilising patients during transport. Dr Rolle said the second phase of the programme, set to begin April 22, will focus on certifying new EMTs through the PHA Academy.
Still, Mr Dames maintained that the long-term answer lies in building a dedicated emergency response workforce — not stretching police beyond their limits.
“You’re putting a Band-Aid on a systemic issue,” he said.
The initial cohort includes officers from Eleuthera, Andros, Cat Island and Abaco. Officials hope to expand the training to other islands, including New Providence, as more ambulances become available.
Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles has backed the initiative, noting that many reserve officers already live on the islands they will serve and are ready to act when lives are at risk.
Comments
CaptainCoon 10 hours, 39 minutes ago
If they spent less time smuggling cocaine they wouldn't be spread so thin!
Less money spent on travelling the world and more spent for the people's needs! Wee need to train the best officers, no DEI hires!
This is common sense!
ThisIsOurs 9 hours, 53 minutes ago
Sigh. I'm not excited about seeing the same people we had issues with the last time. That police home shootout in Blair with women and small children inside the house was very very troubling.. the judgement on that....
sheeprunner12 8 hours, 12 minutes ago
This is a good idea.
The only concern is how quickly can the Police get to the ambulances.
Except the plan is to park ambulances at PF station instead of Clinics. Then problem is solved.
Porcupine 6 hours, 11 minutes ago
Obviously Dames has never lived on a Family Island. The crime is in Nassau Sir. Most of the Family Islands are fairly tranquil. Let's keep it that way. Stay the hell in Nassau. Most Family Islands have too many police from my observations.
bogart 5 hours, 49 minutes ago
Training Police Officers is excellent to have a skill to augment betterment of services to our brothers and sisters in our Bahamaland.
Extra skills to further educate our Bahamians security forces is wonderful and needs a stipend to accompany it and have a few dollars more to put better quality food into the mouts of their children.
I have never seen more than a Ambulance carrying more than 1 Ambulance driver in Nassau or much less the Family Islands if in instances there is a Ambulance in good working order. Ambulance use is usually in the shortest time within minutes to the scene and care on the scene and minutes back to the hospital. Shortest times and best care is looked for.
Having such important concerns by a very knowledgeable former high security official is of course of greatest security worry to our beloved Bahamaland which is plagued with illegal breaches of our borders of our beloved sovereign nation and birthright, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.
It is the worst situation that could befall our beloved nation revealed, if the use of 1 Police Officer as a Ambulance driver is stretching the Police in the Family island 'too thin'. Immediate investigation needed to reassure our nation this is not the case.
A possible solution is to have the local government have a volunteer force started to be trained to deal with small disasters to larger ones on each of our Bahama islands and especially when our nation is under Hurricane season for half of a year.
Sign in to comment
OpenID