Fish fry vendors’ alarm after deadly Easter Sunday shooting

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

ARAWAK Cay vendors are reeling after a man was gunned down at the heart of the popular Fish Fry strip on Sunday night, the country’s 25th murder for the year.

The shooting happened during peak hours, just before 11pm, when crowds of locals and tourists packed the area for food and entertainment.

Police said an argument between two men escalated when one drew a gun and opened fire, fatally wounding his target. A second man was hit in the upper body and taken to hospital by private vehicle. His condition was last listed as serious but stable.

The gunman fled the scene through the western entrance of Arawak Cay. He is described as dark-skinned, with dreadlocks, and was last seen wearing a red shirt.

The killing stunned vendors and sparked concerns about the potential fallout for business at the Fish Fry, which has long been promoted as a must-visit destination for visitors.

“We haven’t had a killing on Arawak Cay for at least ten years,” said Lilian Larrimore-Smith, Vice President of the Arawak Conch Fish and Food Vendors Association. “This incident is very near and dear to us, and I believe that with much consideration and help from the general public, we can rebuild again.”

She acknowledged that the incident could temporarily tarnish the area’s reputation but expressed confidence it would bounce back quickly. She pointed to recent security improvements, including surveillance cameras installed in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, and praised the rapid emergency response.

“The police appeared within three minutes, and the ambulance appeared within seven minutes following the incident,” she said.

Still, others were less optimistic.

Shanae McCardy-Davis, manager at Twin Brothers, said the shooting reinforced existing fears about crime in the area.

“I think that the Fish Fry already has a bad reputation for crime, especially when it comes to this being a local spot,” she said. “So instead of them coming here and dining with locals, they’re thinking about whether it’s safe, whether it’s safe to bring their kids.”

She stressed that tourists may not immediately stop visiting but warned that perceptions could shift. “I just think that the police presence should be more on Fish Fry itself rather than just being at the police station,” she added.

A manager at Curly’s Restaurant, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the shooting could discourage tourists from venturing out at night, particularly after learning about the incident. They acknowledged the possibility of a long-term impact on business but remained hopeful the effect would be temporary, noting that such violence had not occurred in the area for some time.

At Joey’s Restaurant, which was open when the shooting occurred, the manager remained cautiously upbeat.

“I just think that it was a one-off incident that happened, it’s not a regular thing that happens here,” she said. “I don’t think it will affect tourists or locals; they feel safe; so far, I am getting calls for orders.”