Gov’t unveils latest New Providence solar deal

The Government yesterday signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with CVB Utilities for a 20 mega watt (MW) solar generation plant combined with 5 MW hours battery storage for New Providence.

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC said The Bahamas is “harnessing the power of the sun” for the first time with the instillation of utility-scale solar microgrids throughout the country. CVB Utilities is connected to Compass Group, one of whose principals is understood to be Cameron Symonette, head of the Symonette Group.

Speaking at the signing of the PPA, the Prime Minister added that energy reform, which is being led by Bahamian companies, engineers and policymakers, will result in more affordable energy for businesses and residents.

“This signing is another important step forward in our new energy era. At CV Bethel, right next to the school, we are installing a solar photovoltaic and battery storage system that will supply energy to the national grid,” said Mr Davis.

“We’re not just installing new technology. We are investing in a more affordable way of life for Bahamians, in the ability of our businesses to compete, and in a more sustainable and resilient electricity grid to support our economy.”

JoBeth Coleby Davis, minister of energy and transport, said Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) workers will gain new skills and training through their involvement with the project. The agreement includes key performance indicators that will lock in rates plus penalties for non-performance.

“The renewable farm from CVB Utility Company will be near CV Bethel High School on East Street South and will provide a minimum of 20 megawatts of power with five megawatt hours of battery energy storage systems,” said Mrs Coleby Davis.

“The workers of BPL will be involved in this project, affording them the opportunity to acquire new skills and knowledge through training and development. To ensure that we protect the Bahamian consumers from significant price fluctuations we’ve included key performance indicators to lock down rates and provide penalties for non-performance.”

She added that all the agreements the Davis administration has entered into related to energy reform will be tabled in Parliament “in short order”.

“As we continue with our transformation, it is my pledge as minister of energy and transport to keep the Bahamian people informed and updated on our plans and progress, and in short order, our Prime Minister and minister of finance will be tabling all of the agreements in the House of Assembly,” said Mrs Coleby-Davis.

Justin Cunningham, director of CVB Utilities, said the project is a “major step” towards reducing the country’s reliance on fossil fuels and the company is prepared to begin work “immediately”.

“This project will not only enhance the national energy security, but it will also demonstrate the viability and scalability of utility solar-plus storage solutions. This grid tied system will export 20 MW of power, leveraging cutting edge photovoltaic storage and technology to stabilise, optimise and strengthen the national grid,” said Mr Cunningham.

“The project represents a major step forward towards energy independence and reduced reliance on imported fossil fuels. Having engaged in the Bahamian energy sector for over 20 years, and with over 80 years collective project experience, the Compass Group has the expertise, strategic foresight and unwavering dedication to deliver this project to the highest standards.

“Our approach will emphasise engineering excellence, rigorous project management, seamless co-ordination with all stakeholders, ensuring successful implementation and aligning with national priorities.”