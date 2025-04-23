Man accused of murder at tyre shop

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 41-year-old man was arraigned yesterday in connection with the February murder of Kenneth Neilly on East Street South.

Damil Campbell appeared before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Campbell is the second person arraigned in the case. His co-accused, Cedler Ariste, 23, was charged earlier this year.

Prosecutors allege Campbell and accomplices conspired to commit murder on February 2. On that day, Neilly, 34, was gunned down shortly after parking his vehicle outside a tyre shop on East Street South.

The masked assailants reportedly exited a white Japanese vehicle and ambushed Neilly and his girlfriend, who were seated in a grey Nissan Cube. Neilly was pronounced dead at the scene. His vehicle sustained multiple bullet holes.

Campbell was told he was not required to enter a plea. His matter will proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment to be served on July 24.

Inspector Deon Barr, who served as the prosecutor, said the defendant has prior convictions.