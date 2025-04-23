man sent to sandilands for groping breasts of cashier

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 23-year-old man was remanded to Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre yesterday after admitting to sexually assaulting a convenience store cashier over the Easter weekend.

Tyrone Williams appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans charged with indecent assault.

Prosecutors said Williams approached a 34-year-old employee at J&A Convenience Store on Yamacraw Hill Road around 9am on April 19, initially asking for a hot patty. He then walked behind the counter despite being told not to, commented on water on the victim’s shirt, and proceeded to grope her breasts.

When the woman objected and warned him about security cameras, Williams allegedly responded: “I don’t care about no cameras, you want me to cover the cameras aye.”

He pleaded guilty and accepted the facts presented against him. Williams will undergo a psychological evaluation and return to court on May 6 for a report.

Joel Seymour represented the accused, while Assistant Superintendent of Police S Coakley served as the prosecutor.