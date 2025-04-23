UN expert on first mission to Bahamas

THE United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has appointed Dr Ana Touza as its new representative for Jamaica, The Bahamas, and Belize — bringing more than 20 years of development experience to a region confronting growing food security and climate challenges.

Dr Touza, a rural sociologist and gender specialist from Argentina, made her first official mission to The Bahamas between March 30 and April 4. Her visit focused on strengthening ties between the FAO and national agencies as the country advances efforts in sustainable agriculture, food self-sufficiency, and climate resilience.

“The Bahamas is advancing tangible, targeted actions that respond to both national priorities and the everyday realities of farmers, fishers, and families,” Dr Touza said at the end of her visit. “FAO is proud to be a trusted partner in this journey, and I am inspired by the leadership and vision evident across all sectors.”

Her schedule included meetings with Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Jomo Campbell and officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Environment and Natural Resources. Discussions ranged from support for local agri-business to forest management strategies aimed at reducing wildfire risk.

One of the key outcomes was progress toward developing a Strategic Framework to Reduce Deforestation and Forest Degradation, supported by the Green Climate Fund. The effort is intended to strengthen The Bahamas’ climate resilience, particularly as the country faces mounting threats from drought and extreme weather events.

Dr Touza also met with the Forestry Unit to explore how the FAO could deepen its technical assistance in environmental protection and natural resource management.

In a separate meeting with representatives from the Chinese Embassy, she explored ways to scale up the China South-South Cooperation Project, which supports local poultry and egg production. The initiative is seen as vital to The Bahamas’ long-term goal of reducing food import dependence and bolstering domestic food systems.

Dr Touza’s trip included a visit to agri-food production sites on Eleuthera, where she witnessed local innovation and the everyday challenges faced by farmers. Her mission concluded with participation in the Bahamas Agri-Business Expo, where she engaged directly with producers, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders across the sector.

The FAO says it intends to continue its support through policy, training, and partnerships aimed at improving food security and increasing opportunities for sustainable rural livelihoods.

Dr Touza previously served as FAO Representative in Cabo Verde and has held senior roles in the United Nations Development Programme and World Food Programme. She replaces Dr Crispim Moreira in her new post.