Violent incidents over Easter holiday

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A series of violent incidents during the Easter holiday weekend left one man dead and several others injured, as police launched investigations into a fatal shooting, armed robberies, a home invasion, and multiple firearm-related offenses across New Providence and the Family Islands.

The earliest incident occurred late Thursday night, April 17, when ShotSpotter technology alerted officers to gunfire near a business on Dorsette Street, Fox Hill, around 10pm.

Police arrived to find a man unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. Another man, injured during the shooting, was taken to hospital.

According to reports, the violence followed a verbal argument that escalated when one of the men pulled a firearm.

In the early hours of Sunday, April 20, officers in Bimini arrested a 26-year-old man following a stop-and-search in Alice Town.

Police said the man was found with a loaded firearm near an establishment on Kings Highway around 1am. A man was taken into custody and investigations are ongoing.

Not long after, a man in New Providence was assaulted and robbed near Bacardi Road, off Carmichael Road.

Around 2.30am, three male suspects reportedly dragged the victim to a nearby area, brandished a sharp object, and stole his cash and personal items before fleeing. No arrests were reported up to press time.

Shortly after 4am, police responded to a burglary on Windward Road in the Imperial Park area. Residents told officers that two armed intruders broke into their home, stole personal items, and escaped through a northern window. No injuries were reported.

On Andros, a 26-year-old man sitting in a parked vehicle in Mastic Point came under fire from occupants of a silver Japanese-model car.

While the man was not struck by gunfire, he sustained cuts from shattered glass and was treated at a local clinic.

The final incident took place in Eleuthera early Monday, April 21, when a 42-year-old man was confronted by two suspects in the Genes Bay and Preachers Cave area.

One of the men was reportedly armed and opened fire as the victim attempted to flee. He was shot in the left leg and later treated and discharged from a nearby clinic.

Police have urged members of the public with information on any of the incidents to contact 911, 919, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS, as investigations continue.