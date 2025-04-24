MP ‘may sue’ over claims made on social media

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

BAIN and Grants Town MP Wayde Watson has denounced a wave of online accusations against him as politically driven and defamatory, saying the claims are part of a “well-coordinated and calculated attack” to undermine his reputation and the Progressive Liberal Party.

During a press conference yesterday, he said the allegations first appeared online on Sunday and originated from a post by Sylvens Metayer — the same man who last year released a controversial voice recording involving former Criminal Investigation Department head Michael Johnson. Mr Metayer was later shot during a live Facebook broadcast at his home on July 8.

Without specifying the accusations, Mr Watson said they are “baseless and false” and warned he is prepared to take legal action. He said local and international authorities have been alerted and that his legal team has been instructed to pursue the matter.

Mr Watson described the online commentary as “nasty and vile”, asserting that the claims were not only false but “malicious and defamatory”.

“These attacks on me has sought to tarnish my good name and reputation,” he said. “It has tried to negatively affect my personal and professional life, but under no circumstances will the good Lord allow it to manifest because no weapon formed against me shall prosper and that’s his promise to me.”

He said the impact of the accusations has extended beyond politics, taking a personal toll on his family, particularly his daughter, and causing discomfort for relatives who work in corporate Bahamas and are now facing frequent questions from the public.

“It is unfortunate that these people are wasting their lives and time in a concerted effort to impede my journey, but I will not be deviated nor will I be distracted,” Mr Watson said.

“I’m unafraid and will not stop until we flush out the perpetrators, and yes, I said perpetrators because I am convinced that a number of persons are complicit in these vile and egregious acts on my character and my name.”

He referenced his background as a former officer in the Royal Bahamas Police Force and his decades-long work coaching youth and lecturing at the University of The Bahamas, suggesting that the attacks were intended to tarnish a long-standing record of public service.

He affirmed his intent to seek re-nomination for the next general election and expressed confidence in his performance as a representative.

“It’s the political silly season, you know like they say, dog don’t bark at parked cars,” he said. “I think we’ve been doing an excellent job in Bain and Grants Town with the representation that I’ve been afforded to serve, and I think people are just trying to derail me from the work that we’re doing. Not only me as a member of parliament MP of Bain and Grants Town, but the Progressive Liberal Party as a whole, as an administration.”

The Tribune contacted police to ask if any investigation into the allegations against Mr Watson was under way, but no response was received at the time of going to press.