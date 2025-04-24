Nation falls far short of vaccine goal

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

ONLY 60 percent of children in The Bahamas have received the crucial second dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine — well below the 95 percent coverage needed to prevent outbreaks — leaving the country dangerously exposed to a potential measles resurgence.

“In The Bahamas, we do not have high vaccination rates,” said Dr Eldonna Boisson, PAHO/WHO representative for The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands. “Our immunisation amongst children is at a perilously, perilously low rate, which means that if a case of measles comes into The Bahamas, there’s a very high risk that it would spread and cause illness amongst children and maybe some unvaccinated adults as well.”

National immunisation coordinator Gina Rose said while around 86 percent of one-year-olds receive the first dose, only 60 percent go on to receive the critical second dose needed to complete protection.

“That is a significant number of children who are missing complete coverage,” she said. “Without that second dose, immunity may be insufficient and entire communities remain vulnerable.”

Health officials say the low coverage puts the country at serious risk, especially as measles cases surge globally. The United States has recorded more than 800 cases so far this year, up from 248 in 2023, and outbreaks have also been reported in Canada, Bermuda, Turks and Caicos, and Belize.

“Many of the conferring cases of measles in the United States, they have direct flights to The Bahamas, and the possibility of imported cases is now high,” said Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville.

In response, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has launched a national immunisation campaign in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), ramping up efforts to close the gap. The initiative includes school-based vaccinations, mobile community teams, door-to-door outreach, and extended evening clinic hours.

“We want to ensure that persons have access,” said Dr Philip Swann, acting Director of the Department of Public Health. “During those times, there’ll be, of course, no charge for the vaccine for a child or an adult who needs clearing. And we also will not be charging for registration at those hours for those particular services.”

Dr Swann said the extended hours aim to reach working parents and residents who may have missed previous immunisation opportunities. “The initiative is designed to eliminate barriers — both logistical and financial — to improving vaccination rates,” he said.

Mobile vaccination teams will begin weekend outreach in communities surrounding the Blue Hill Road and Fleming Street clinics, with additional pop-up events scheduled at Marathon Mall and Mother Pratt Park.

“We have started a door-to-door campaign,” said Ms Rose. “If you can’t come to us, we will come to you and make sure that the children are vaccinated against the measles and any other vaccine that the immunisation that they may have missed.”

Although no confirmed measles cases have been reported in The Bahamas, officials say the country must act proactively to avoid being blindsided by imported infections.

To prepare for any suspected exposures, Dr Swann said hotel workers will be briefed on symptoms and protocols. Tourists showing signs of illness may access any of the 70 to 90 public clinics nationwide.

“This public campaign that we’re talking about of nurses in the community, healthcare workers in the community, is actually a relaunch of a community program that the Department of Public Health has had in the past,” he said.

Health officials are also working to reassure the public that the MMR vaccine is safe, effective, and not to be confused with controversial efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is not a COVID-19 vaccine drive,” Dr Swann said. “We have specific information on the forms as to what vaccines you are approving your child to receive. We are not persons who will go against your wishes.”

The campaign is part of PAHO’s 23rd annual Vaccination Week in the Americas.