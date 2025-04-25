Commodore’s contract will not be renewed

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Davis administration will not renew the contract of Royal Bahamas Defence Force Commodore Raymond King, ending his five-year tenure at the helm of the military agency.

Director of Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister, Latrae Rahming, told The Tribune yesterday that a successor will be announced within two to three weeks.

Commodore King began acting in the role in October 2019 and was confirmed the following year. Known for his forthright and confident leadership, he was well-regarded by the public and the press.

Government officials have not explained why his contract is not being extended.

Commodore tenures have varied widely over the years. Commodore King’s immediate predecessor, Tellis Bethel, served as acting commodore for two years and in the substantive post for another two. Roderick Bowe served five years, Clifford Scavella four, Davy Rolle nine, and Leon Smith, the first Bahamain appointed to the role, 14.