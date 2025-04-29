$1m roadwork to begin on Joe Farrington Road mid-May

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THOUSANDS of residents and businesses along Joe Farrington Road are being told to prepare for noise, dust, and detours, as a $1m infrastructure project kicks off by mid-May.

The Ministry of Works announced yesterday that Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) crews will first replace 6,000 feet of ageing water mains — a crucial upgrade needed before the road can finally be repaved in August.

Officials stressed the project’s urgency, citing persistent water quality issues affecting nearly 1,000 customers and warning that conditions would only worsen without action.

The ministry is funding the entire initiative, but the first phase — the water main renewal — will be led by the WSC. After a competitive bidding process involving nine local companies, Bakerwick Construction was awarded the $1m contract for the water network overhaul.

At a press conference yesterday, WSC deputy general manager Cyprian Gibson detailed the scope of the upgrades: installation of a new ten-inch PVC main stretching the full length of Joe Farrington Road, from Bay Lilly Road to Fox Hill Road, alongside upgrades to side streets and corners.

“These upgrades will improve the reliability and performance of our network, supporting both current and future demands, while also reducing water quality concerns,” Mr Gibson said.

He added that roughly 300 customers currently require multiple filter cleanings per week to maintain service standards — a burden he said the new system would eliminate.

WSC will contribute about $300,000 in materials and oversee the project management to “ensure the highest quality of standards.”

Homeowners and business owners are being assured that access will be maintained, although temporary route changes, noise, dust, and heavy equipment will be unavoidable.

Works Minister Clay Sweeting urged patience.

“This may be a little bit painful for most,” he said. “We’ll drive that corridor as we ensure that the road is dug up to get the water done, and afterwards to repave the corridor there. So bear with us.”

He also noted that most of the disruptive work will be carried out overnight between 9pm and 5am to minimize impact on businesses.