AG: Mining Bill will bring much needed oversight to an unregulated industry

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

Attorney General Ryan Pinder yesterday defended the government’s landmark Mining Bill during Senate debate, saying it will finally impose strict oversight on an industry that has operated without clear rules for decades.

Mr Pinder said the legislation, already passed in the House of Assembly, will regulate onshore and offshore mining of minerals like aragonite, salt, sand, gravel, and stone, while ensuring that public revenues are properly protected under the National Investment Fund Act 2022.

He said the new regime strikes a critical balance between economic opportunity and environmental protection, requiring mining operators to submit environmental impact assessments and social action plans before licences are granted, and to prioritise Bahamian workers and businesses.

Opening his contribution, Mr Pinder warned that without a modern regulatory framework, mining could damage ecosystems, public land, and community trust — risks the government was determined to manage with strict licensing, oversight, and financial accountability.

He credited technical assistance from the Commonwealth Secretariat for helping craft a bill that meets international best practices, noting that environmental sustainability and transparency were central features of the proposed regime.

A new Department of Mining under the Ministry of Environment will manage licensing, inspections, and fee collection. A public register of all licensed sites and operators will be maintained to ensure transparency.

Mr Pinder said all revenues — including royalties, profit-sharing payments, and fees — would be channelled into a special natural resources sub-fund, giving the public confidence that wealth from natural resources would not be mismanaged.

Importantly, he said, the legislation requires mining operators to decommission sites properly, posting financial guarantees to ensure rehabilitation is completed even if an operator defaults.

Addressing the political history of the bill, Mr Pinder acknowledged that the former administration initiated the idea of a mining regime but said it was the Progressive Liberal Party government that finalised and brought the legislation forward.

“They talk and talk and think about it,” he said. “We on this side, a PLP government, does and sees things through.”

He said mining operations would have to give preference to Bahamian citizens for employment, use Bahamian goods and services where possible, and could be required to set up processing and refining facilities locally to boost in-country value.

In addition to the legislation, a draft national mining policy has been prepared, setting out principles to protect the environment, prevent illegal mining, attract investment, and enhance Bahamian participation in the industry.

Mr Pinder stressed that the government’s approach was responsible, forward-looking, and aimed at ensuring mining activity — if it occurs — benefits Bahamians first and protects the country’s long-term interests.

“We believe this approach will ensure that natural resources are properly monitored, that Bahamian people benefit, and that mining is done in a transparent, first-class regulatory environment,” he said.