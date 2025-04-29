Dog shot dead as man attacked by three animals

A DOG was shot dead after a man was attacked by three unrestrained dogs while walking in Dundas Town, Abaco, yesterday.

The 48-year-old man was attacked before 4.30am, police said. Officers from the Marsh Harbour Police station reportedly met two dogs on top of the victim. One officer discharged his service weapon, resulting in one dog fleeing and the other being killed.

The injuried man was taken to a local clinic for medical treatment.