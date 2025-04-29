Govt announces National Bridge programme

THE government has announced a sweeping National Bridge Programme that will see the construction and rehabilitation of key bridges in Exuma, Andros, and New Providence, part of a broader push to improve connectivity and safety across the Family Islands.

Touring the Ferry Bridge site in Exuma this week, Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting said the initiative includes three bridges in Exuma, three in Andros, and one in New Providence linking to the LJM Maritime Academy. He said the government is partnering with a UK-based team to assess structural needs and explore solutions, including the use of Acrow bridges that have already proven cost-effective in Abaco and Spanish Wells.

“This is an exciting time,” Mr Sweeting said, according to a press statement. “We’re partnering with a team from the UK to assess the structural needs and explore solutions, including Acrow bridges which have already proven convenient and budget-friendly.”

The project is being developed in collaboration with Amey Consulting, a UK infrastructure firm with expertise in sustainable bridge construction. Managing Director Alex Gilbert said the team is conducting geotechnical investigations and topographical surveys to inform the bridge designs.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, the MP for Exuma and Ragged Island, praised the initiative and urged residents to be patient as work progresses.

“I want the people in Exuma to know that we are aware of the significant needs,” Mr Cooper said. “Whilst this will not happen tomorrow, we recognize there is a significant lead time and we want to ensure that the plan is hatched and comes to fruition in the shortest possible time frame.”

With engineering designs and renderings already completed, the ministry is awaiting final financial approvals before construction can begin.

Officials say the programme underscores the government’s commitment to sustainable development, safety, and economic growth across the country.