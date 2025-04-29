Govt strengthens partnership with Western Atlantic Medical School

The government has signed an amended Heads of Agreement with the Western Atlantic Medical School, replacing the original agreement that was established before the onset of COVID-19 and Hurricane Dorian.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville expressed his support for the institution, stating that the updated agreement will lay the foundation for a lasting partnership. Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper hailed the signing as a significant step in the institution’s development, calling it a “green light” for expanded medical tourism opportunities.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis also delivered remarks, noting that the government will partner with the Ministry of Education to offer need-based scholarships to Bahamian students. He further stated that the institution will undergo a two-fold transition as it moves into phases three and four of its development.