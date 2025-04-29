Man acquitted on charge of stealing vehicle

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN has been acquitted of the alleged theft of a car last summer in New Providence.

Patrick Newman, 35, was acquitted and discharged of charges of stealing and receiving before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

He had been accused of stealing a white Nissan Juke, reportedly belonging to Jewelle Paul, on August 4, 2024. The vehicle was valued at $7,500.

Calvin Seymour, Mr Newman’s attorney, submitted a no-case motion, challenging the strength of the prosecution’s evidence.

Magistrate Allen ruled that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against Newman. He further noted that the prosecution only proved that Ms Paul was listed on the insurance policy and did not establish ownership of the car.

As a result, Mr Newman was discharged.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes served as the prosecutor.