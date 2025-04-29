Nurses protest at ‘foreign bias’

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

PROTEST erupted outside the orientation for newly hired healthcare workers from Ghana yesterday, as about a dozen Bahamian nurses accused the government of sidelining local talent in favour of foreign recruits.

Led by Bahamas Nurses Union president Muriel Lightbourne, the protesters condemned the Ministry of Health and Wellness for recruiting Ghanaian healthcare workers while dozens of Bahamian graduate nurses — some allegedly working unpaid or for stipends since 2023 — remain unregularised.

Ms Lightbourne called the situation “a slap in the face”.

“How are you going to assign these same nurses from 2023 in an orientation like what they’re having today, and turn around two, three years later, assign them to another orientation in the same setting like today,” she said. “God is not pleased with that.”

She alleged that the government had provided foreign recruits with housing, uniforms, and salary advances while Bahamian nurses continue to wait for basic employment.

“The government would have housed these nurses. The government is also advancing three months salary to these nurses. And these nurses standing in the back of me, they are still waiting from 2023 for an appointment.”

Ms Lightbourne highlighted unsafe working conditions, pointing to a recent incident at the Elizabeth Estates Clinic where an armed assailant entered the building. Nurses were allegedly ordered to remain on duty despite no doctor or clinic administrator being present.

“An assailant came into that clinic with weapons,” Ms Lightbourne said. “They telling our nurses that they cannot leave the clinic, that they have to work until the 20 hours withdraws at nine.”

The protest shed light on graduate nurses trapped under lapsed “graduate intern” contracts, denied full employee benefits despite submitting required documents months ago.

“When they brought those things to me, I took those things in myself, into Human Resources, so I don’t even want to hear that story. Tell them come with something different,” Ms Lightbourne said.

Nurse Evernique Young, 31, shared her frustration over job security after years of study and professional exams.

“It’s disheartening,” she said, “to go to school for five years, turn around, set a licensure exam, and then every month you call the Ministry of Health, you call Public Service, and they’re saying, ‘It coming, it coming, it coming.’”

She spoke about the personal toll of raising a daughter while working full-time hours without proper compensation.

“I want to know that I’m secure with my job, that’s it. I have a daughter to take care of. I have other responsibilities. And you can’t do it if you’re not getting your full salary. You working every day, 40 hours. Come on,” she said. “Please don’t forget about us. We are here.”

In response, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville defended the government’s approach, citing urgent shortages and the “brain drain” of Bahamian professionals to foreign markets.

“We have massive recruitment of our healthcare professionals from developed countries,” he said. “Fast as they take off our professionals, we have to replace them, and so I’m around the world trying to find healthcare professionals who are willing to come to The Bahamas.”

He acknowledged frustration over delays in regularising local nurses, blaming slow vetting processes by the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Public Service Commission.

He said the international recruitment drive, including efforts to bring healthcare workers from India and the Philippines, is critical while local training programmes are strengthened for long-term self-sufficiency.

Dr Darville said Ghanaian healthcare professionals will be deployed across The Bahamas, with placements at the Department of Health, Princess Margaret Hospital, Rand Memorial Hospital, and in the Family Islands.