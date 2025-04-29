Pinder and Barnett-Ellis clash over promised lower BPL bills

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

ATTORNEY General Ryan Pinder and Senator Micheala Barnett-Ellis clashed in the Senate yesterday over the government’s promises to lower electricity costs.

Mr Pinder accused Ms Barnett-Ellis of misleading the public after she warned that, despite recent reductions, Bahamians could face rising electricity bills during the government’s energy transition. He insisted there was no official projection of higher prices, calling her remarks “highly objectionable” and demanding they be stricken from the record.

The fiery exchange unfolded amid concerns about transparency as the government pushes forward with its “Securing The Bahamas’ Energy Future” strategy, which includes sweeping investments in generation, transmission, storage, and smart metering across the country.

Ms Barnett-Ellis criticised the administration’s record, recalling that the Progressive Liberal Party had promised lower electricity prices within 100 days of taking office — a pledge she said had not been fulfilled.

While acknowledging that bills have recently decreased, she argued that the government’s own energy report indicates short-term price pressures ahead.

Mr Pinder challenged her characterisation, saying: “I will not tolerate in this place, misleading the public, and she’s communicating untruth with respect to saying that this is a get rich scheme for some of our supporters. That is highly objectionable in this place and should be stricken from the record. She has no proof.”

Defending the administration’s actions, Mr Pinder pointed to $40m in fuel savings already realised this year through new power purchase agreements that replaced costly rental arrangements. He said projections show even greater savings ahead — $90m in 2025 and $125.6m annually by 2026 — with retail prices forecast to fall by up to 5.8 cents per kilowatt hour by 2034.

Ms Barnett-Ellis later clarified she was not accusing the government of a “get rich scheme,” but maintained that public disclosure of all power purchase agreements and financial models is essential to maintaining trust.

The government’s report acknowledges consumers could feel some price pressure during the 2024–2027 transition period but argues the long-term gains will outweigh the temporary impact. Additional initiatives include a $240 annual energy credit for low-income households and appliance replacement programmes aimed at improving energy efficiency.

Prime Minister Philip Davis has pledged to table the finalised agreements in the House of Assembly.