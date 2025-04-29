Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation donates two dialysis machines to PMH

IN response to a call for more dialysis units to help patients in The Bahamas, the Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation has donated two of the machines.

Princess Margaret Hospital called for a total of 20 new dialysis machines - and two have now been donated by the PMH Foundation plus another by the Rotary Club of East Nassau.

PMH Foundation chairman Prof Dr Magnus Ekedede encouraged other organisations to follow suit, saying: “We are all in this together.”

The donation from the PMH Foundation has a value of $40,000. The foundation is aiming to provide more support for the hospital in the year ahead. For more information or to find out how to donate, visit www.thepmhfoundation.org.