Teen admits to possession of loaded gun and drugs

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 16-year-old boy was remanded to prison yesterday after admitting to having a loaded gun and drugs at his home on Friday.

The juvenile defendant, whose name is being withheld as he is a minor, was arraigned on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

He was arraigned in the presence of his guardians and charged alongside Amalia Charlton, 22, and Joel Strachan Jr, 23.

Acting on a search warrant, police reportedly discovered a black Glock 19 Gen 4 Austria 9mm pistol and 12 rounds of ammunition hidden in a pink bag under a bed at a residence on Wilton Street on April 25.

During the search, police also uncovered 1 3/8 oz of marijuana wrapped in ten foil packets. The drugs were valued at $130.

In a subsequent police interview, the teen admitted to owning the firearm, claiming he had found it in the bushes and had kept it for his protection.

The juvenile pleaded guilty to the charges, while his two co-accused pleaded not guilty.

He has been remanded to the Adolescent Unit of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Meanwhile, Charlton and Strachan were each granted bail set at $9,500 with one or two sureties.

As part of their bail conditions, the accused must report to the Wulff Road Police Station every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday by 6pm.

The accused are scheduled to return to court on May 13.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes served as the prosecutor.