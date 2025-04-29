Two charged with assaulting man with a deadly weapon

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were granted bail yesterday after being accused of assaulting an person with a handgun earlier this month.

Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms arraigned Theron Thompson, 32, and Tenaj Thompson, 38, on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Theron Thompson faced an additional charge of assault.

Prosecutors allege that on April 21 in New Providence, the pair assaulted Wenzel Richards with a handgun. On the same date, Theron Thompson allegedly physically assaulted Mr Richards.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Bail was set at $6,000 each, with one or two sureties.

As part of their bail conditions, the accused were ordered not to contact the complainant. They will also be fitted with electronic monitoring devices and must report to their local police station every Monday and Wednesday by 6pm.

The defendants are scheduled to return to court on July 7.

Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson served as the prosecutor.