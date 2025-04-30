Athletes of the Month - April 2025

Tribune Sports has selected professional baseball player Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm Jr and Olympic collegiate quarter-miler Javonya Valcourt as the Athletes of the Month for April.

The Tribune Sports section will recognise the efforts of athletes across all sporting disciplines and award a top male and female candidate at the end of each respective month, culminating with the athlete of the year distinction.

Female Winner -

Javonya Valcourt

In what has been her best season at the University of Tennessee, the five-time All-American Valcourt was impressive in her 400-metre outdoor season opener, completing one lap around the track in a lifetime best 50.68 seconds to improve her mark as the No. 3 performer in school history.

The Bahamian Lady Vol junior finished fourth at the meet and currently ranks fifth in the NCAA for the 2025 outdoor season. With the performance, she also booked her ticket to the World Outdoor Championships in the one-lap race in Tokyo, Japan, in September.

Male Winner -

Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm Jr

Chisholm Jr, playing in his first full season with the New York Yankees since he was traded there during the middle of the season last year from the Miami Marlins, is on an offensive tear with the long ball. Although he’s been hitting sparingly in some games, Chisholm Jr is in a nine-way tie for sixth for the major league lead in home runs and is tied with Aaron Judge for the most on the Yankees squad up to his selection. Stay tuned for May’s edition of Tribune Sports Athletes of the Month.