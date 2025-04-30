Boxers Hield, Williams bring home title belts

By BRENT STUBBS

With their two belts each in both hands, professional boxing champions Carl ‘King Flashy 242’ Hield and Rashield ‘Raw’ Williams were welcomed home by local trainer and mentor Ronn Rodgers as they prepare to travel next month to fight again on the same card.

The duo are back home briefly for some “rest and relaxation,” but it will be “business as usual” at Rodgers’ Strikers Boxing Club on Boyd Road as they stay committed to training.

“It’s good to be back home training here with Mr Ronn Rodgers and staying as fit as we can until we head off to training camp,” said Hield, who was accompanied by his wife and motivator, Irina Chacon. “We will be working on our strength and conditioning.”

Hield, a 38-year-old super welterweight, said he’s looking forward to fighting in Colombia at the end of the month, along with Williams, who is a 35-year-old welterweight.

Appearing on the same card in their last fight in Macuto, La Guaira, Venezuela, on April 5, Hield won over Felipe Larez to stay undefeated at 11-0. He successfully defended his World Boxing Association’s FedeCaribe title and added the World Boxing Association’s FedeCaribe title to his collection.

Williams, on the other hand, won over Nestor Gonzalez to push his record to 13-3 with 11 knockouts. The National Boxing Association champion claimed the FedeBol AMB title in the process.

Both fighters are looking forward to their next fights at the end of May, which will provide them with the opportunity to get a top 15 world ranking, if they are successful. So for both of them, it’s important to stay focused here at home.

“I’m grateful to be here with him. We both got a chance to win a title in the same ring in our last fight,” Hield said. “We travelled together as amateurs and now as pros, we’re trying to make the best of it.

“We’re trying to fight for a world title before the end of our careers. So we’re trying to stay ready until we get that shot.”

With the loss of his mother, Norma Hield, his greatest supporter, Hield said his wife has taken on that role and she motivates him every morning to get up and train and stay in shape.

Williams, on the other hand, said there’s no greater feeling than to be able to spend some time with his family and friends.

“I just have to stick to the game plan, keep myself in shape. I have a fight coming up in June for a much bigger title.

“I feel good about myself because what we have accomplished so far is big, but there’s still more to come.”

As for his relationship with Hield, Williams said they were always childhood friends, but they got even closer when they were training together in Cuba in 2008. From then to now, they support each other whether they are fighting or not.

Williams also noted that Rodgers has become a confidant, who is always willing to lend a helping hand, no matter what situation they find themselves in. He noted that’s one of the reasons why they can trust him with helping them to train whenever they return home.

Rodgers, a former amateur boxer turned trainer and promoter, said he’s just doing whatever he can to help support the two Bahamian pros in their quest to become the world’s best.

“It’s always good when they come home. This gives us the opportunity to prove to the world that we can prepare them right here at home,” Rodgers said. “We want to encourage the youth of the nation that if both of them can do it, then they have the ability to do it as well.

“We hosted a mini training camp for them before their last fight and they dominated their fights. They are both preparing to fight again in June in a World Boxing Council eliminator and, if they win, it will put them in the top 15 ranking and a chance to fight for a world title.”

Hield thanked all of his sponsors, too many to mention, for keeping him motivated to fight his last three bouts.

He also thanked Rodgers, who has been in his corner helping him to train in his gym whenever the opportunity presents itself. “I want to dedicate that last fight to him,” Hield said. “I have his full support. Whenever I need anything, he is always there. He was the main man making sure that everything went well for me out there.”