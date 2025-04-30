Businesses fear ‘nightmare’ over water improvements

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

Businesses in the Joe Farrington Road area yesterday voiced fears that they will be facing “a nightmare” this summer as a result of Water & Sewerage Corporation infrastructure upgrades valued at around $1m.

Giovanna Rahming, Bahama Clear Drinking Water and Ice’s owner, and Garfield Johnson, Amanda’s Convenience Store proprietor while both backing the need for improvements warned that commerce in the area may take a hit from the challenges consumers may have in accessing businesses due to roadworks and associated closures.

Despite pledges “that most of the disruptive work will be carried out overnight between 9pm and 5am to minimise the impact on businesses”, Ms Rahming and Mr Johnson are still concerned the timing may not be right.

Ms Rahming told Tribune Business she was informed that the project would take place through the summer months, her busiest season in terms of customers, at a recent Town Hall meeting. While the “rusty water” issues in the area impact lavatory use at her firm, she is more focused on the noise, dust and detours the infrastructure project will bring, adding that she will have to find ways around it to keep business going.

“They’re doing it in three phases,” Ms Rahming said. “I think they’re taking from Bay Lilly Road to Marigold Farm Road first. So they’re going to dig up in front of the business first. My business is between those two roads. All we could do is watch it and try to mitigate it because I can’t control what they do.

“And then they’re actually not replacing the pipe. The old pipes will be decommissioned, and they’re laying new pipe. So when they do the switch over, and they do all the testing, I’m sure water will have to be off during those times.

“It doesn’t affect us because, like I say, the only thing we do is wash our hands and flush the toilets with water. It wouldn’t affect us because they’re not working during the day times when we’re there. So it’ll affect more the residents in terms of that,” Ms Rahming added.

“I think it’s a good initiative. I think they’re ambitious when they say it’ll take only three months. But, like I say, because I’m only open from 7.30am to 5pm it doesn’t really affect our business other than the traffic flow and people not wanting to drive their cars on a bumpy, dirty road.

“And the sad part about it for me is that the summer months are my busy period. So it’ll definitely impact the business. But, like I said, I’ll just have to figure [it] out; maybe use a back entrance instead of the front entrance. I have to work around whatever they do, because right now they could say anything. ‘Three months we’ll be done’ [but] ten years later and it’s still dug up.”

Mr Johnson said the project “sounds like a nightmare”, and believes it will continue past the three-month mark which will set the August road repavement back. He noted many factors that can result in delays including hurricanes and the Trump tariff war, and fears having to close his store due to not only the negative impact the project may bring, but also Business Licence policies.

“Well, the noise and dust, I don’t think will trouble me to that point,” Mr Johnson said. “But, of course, I’m only speaking from experience because I’ve been here 25 years, and in my first year of opening, they paved the whole road, which was about a month long, and there was a lot of noise.

“There was diversion of customers and XYZ, but the economy was doing way better back then. Right now the economy is very, very tight, and we are fighting for our lives. Any inconvenience can cause closures left right and centre.

“If black people are doing the job, let’s say six months. So far, we haven’t had much rain for this year. But you know, when it starts, that’s also another thing. And then we’re talking about supply chain issues that come from China and all these other things with that great guy named Donald Trump,” he added.

“No, I definitely don’t think it’ll take three months unless they already have all the supplies on hand now. So I mean, we’re looking at a lot of different things at play, hurricane season, rainy season, supply chain issues...

“I think it may close me down along with this new government idea that we should pay for our Business Licence in advance… Now, us small business people who are barely making it have to pay in advance for our Business Licence.

“Now, put that along with the closure that’s going to come with the road works… I mean, the pipes need to be upgraded, of course. That goes without saying. How am I supposed to make it under these circumstances? I have no idea.”