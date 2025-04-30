Green nets hat-trick as UB wins 3-1 over Inter-17

THE University of The Bahamas men’s soccer team’s unbeaten streak moves to four on Ronaldo Green’s hat-trick in their 3-1 win over Inter-17 FC on Sunday at the Roscow A.L Davies Soccer Fields.

The win kept UB at the top of the Bahamas Men’s Soccer League Division I with 10 points. They have a 3-1-0 win/draw/loss record with one game remaining.

Green netted two goals in the first half and completed his hat-trick with a goal in the second half.

UB’s captain, Marlon Barnes praised his team’s effort despite missing a few starters.

“Credit to the boys,” Barnes said. “The subs came on and understood the assignment and picked up where the players who came off and we all did well.”

It was clear from kick-off that UB was looking at breaking past Inter-17’s defense but was futile in the first seven minutes.

Green got the scoring underway for UB in the 10th minute off his own saved shot to give UB the 1-0 lead.

The 17th minute saw Inter-17 locking up the match at 1-1.

UB responded three minutes later when Green dribbled the ball in the 18-yard box and put it past the goalkeeper to put his side up 2-1.

UB looked to extend their lead in the first half but they did not find the back of the net as they led 2-1 at the half.

After the half, UB remained the clear attacking team but could not get past the goalkeeper early on. Green scored for UB in the 74th minute to give them the cushion with a 3-1 lead to complete his hat-trick on a right foot tap in.

It was his eighth goal in four Division I games and is in a two-way tie for the top-scorer in that division.

“I am always excited to be on the scoresheet. What is best for us is those goals counted towards the win and that is all that matters,” Green said.

UB return to action Wednesday, April 30 with a clash against Western Warriors Titans in the Knockout Cup Semifinal first leg at 7 p.m. UB’s BMSL Division I play wraps up Sunday, May 11 against Dynamos FC at 6 p.m.