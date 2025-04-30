Jokers Wild announces final curtain for May 25

An iconic Bahamian comedy and entertainment venue has announced it will bring the curtain down on a long-running 36-year history when it stages its final show at Atlantis on May 25.

Jokers Wild Comedy Club, which opened in 1989, revealed in a statement that it will be closing its doors after more than three decades that have seen it provide a platform for multiple comedians and entertainers. It partnered with Atlantis, and its predecessor resorts, for a collaboration that enabled it to host a variety of special comedy and entertainment events.

Jokers Wild was created by managing partner, Ed Fields, and fellow investors Bryan Russell, Gerald Cash Jr and the late Richard Bethel, in a bid to bring word class comedy to The Bahamas. When it first opened in 1989 at what was formerly known as Ronnie’s Rebel Room, home to Ronnie Butler and the Ramblers, it featured both jazz and comedy and was dubbed the Jokers Wild Comedy and Jazz Club.

It later dropped the jazz element and, for the last 34 years went simply as Jokers Wild Comedy Club. After enduring a challenging first 12 months of operations, the club moved to the Lowes Harbour Cove Hotel into what used to be the Buccaneer Lounge, where Al Collie and the VIPs used to perform for years.

It was then that the owners of Jokers Wild were approached by Resorts International, the immediate predecessor to Atlantis, to move to the Tradewinds Lounge, another entertainment venue. After Sol Kerzner and Sun International purchased the Paradise Island resort in 1993, Jokers moved to the discotheque, Pastiche, where it has been located since 1994.

“It has been a long run,” said Mr Fields,” and there are lots of memories. Our biggest name was Jay Leno, but when we opened a young an up-and-coming comedian, named Steve Harvey, graced our stage a couple of times. We could easily afford Steve then. We definitely could not afford him now.”

Others who appeared at Jokers Wild include Damon Wayans, Chris Tucker, Fluffy, Charlie Murphy and Tommy Davidson, the latter of whom who will be the headliner for the last week of shows in May. Jokers Wild also had the dubious distinction of partnering with a local service organisation for the penultimate show ever performed by Bill Cosby.

Jokers Wild said its only regret is that id did not seem to be able to attract or develop enough Bahamian comedians who can appeal to an international market. It paid tribute to Max McClure, Mark Bethel, Action and Naughty, but said it wanted to see more.

However, it praised up-and-coming Bahamian comedians and performers such as Das Quay, Sawyer Boy and Mark B, as well as others who are making names for themselves.

Mr Fields also paid tribute to Mr Bethel, who passed away in 2019 and served as general manager for the majority of Joker’s Wild’s history, plus all long-serving staff who helped make the venue what it was. Mr Russell, co-majority partner, added: “Wow, what a ride it has been. From Ronnie’s Rebel Room to Lowes Harbour Cove to Atlantis. It has been unforgettable experience with great business partners.”

Naughty, who has been the host comedian for more than 20 years, said: “I will always be grateful to Ed Fields and Richard Bethel. They did not just give me a job at Jokers Wild, they gave me a career.”

As the closing date approaches, Jokers Wild said it is inviting its loyal patrons and the community to come out and support it, especially from May 20-25, 2025, when Tommy Davidson will be the headliner.

“We are incredibly grateful to our audiences, performers and our long-time partner Atlantis for their unwavering support throughout the years,” said Mr Fields “Jokers Wild has been more than just a comedy club; it’s been a home for laughter and creativity. While it’s bittersweet to close this chapter, we look forward to celebrating our legacy with everyone over the next several months.”

Mr Fields also voiced gratitude to the several past and current presidents of the Bahamas Musicians and Entertainers Union for their support over the years, along with the Department of Immigration. He added that Jokers Wild had to be one of the most frequent customers for the Immigration Department with requests for thousands of permits spanning 30 years.

Mr Fields said Jokers Wild played a significant role in the introduction of the short-term work permit for entertainers and others, as annual permits for a comedian would have been cost prohibitive. Jokers Wild tickets and information are available for purchase at www.atlantisbahamas.com/things-to-do/entertainment/jokers-wild-comedy-club.