LETTER: Reform and end the old systems

EDITOR, The Tribune.

EVERY day, we hear debates on the effectiveness of Bahamian leadership through newspapers, social media, and radio. Yet, we have to acknowledge that we stand at a crossroads. The tides of history are rising, and with them, a generation unwilling to succumb to the complacency of a stagnant status quo. For too long, our nation has gasped for air under leadership bound to colonial-era systems, while systemic oppression, climate collapse, and mental colonisation threaten to erase the future our ancestors fought to build. Enough is enough.

We must start by decolonising education to empower and cultivate revolutionary minds. Our children deserve more than colonial textbooks that glorify conquerors and erase the resistance of Afro-Bahamians, Indigenous Lucayans, and generations of freedom fighters. We must demand a curriculum overhaul, replacing imperialist propaganda with a curriculum rooted in the truth—emphasising Afro-Bahamian resilience, Lucayan heritage, and an unflinching examination of systemic oppression.

We need to create civic education geared towards a republic, teaching students how to govern rather than simply obey. Lessons on republic-building, constitutional reform, and participatory democracy should be embedded in our education system.

We must establish leadership academies to train our youth in policy design, climate justice, and ethical governance. We should prepare them to lead a “new Bahamas,” rather than inherit a broken one.

We must abolish colonial governance and assert our identity as a Sovereign Republic. The parliamentary system, a relic of colonial rule, perpetuates stagnation. We must demand a Constitutional Revolution that establishes The Bahamas as a self-determining republic and sever ties with a colonial monarchy. We should replace the Crown with an elected Bahamian head of state, accountable to the people.

True power must be returned to the people. We should create a Senate of Regions to decentralise power, ensuring that the Family Islands have an equal voice.

A system of public referendums is essential, allowing Bahamians to vote directly on critical issues, from climate policy to wealth redistribution. No more governance by proxy. The new republic must be more than just a symbol; it must be a system of reclaimed power.

We need a transformation in youth leadership. The old guard must either innovate or step aside. To the current leaders who cling to titles like heirlooms, your time is up. We reject governance reduced to nepotism and nostalgia. There should be term limits to eliminate career politicians, capping parliamentary terms at 10 years.

I am not afraid, despite being over 60, to voice the need for a youth leadership mandate. We should reserve 40 percent of all elected and appointed roles in the new Republic for leaders under 45.

Additionally, there must be an Inquiry and Corruption Tribunal. This tribunal should ensure the prosecution of those who have looted public funds and facilitate the seizure of stolen assets to fund youth innovation hubs.

I won’t leave the privileged class out of the equation. Invest in future leaders rather than vanity projects. Mentor. Fund. Then step back.

A new definition of freedom is necessary, where justice and equity reflect the Republic. Freedom should not be a colonial hand-me-down. We must reclaim it as part of our economic sovereignty. There must be a re-nationalisation of critical industries, such as energy, water, telecommunications, airports, and harbors.

We need to establish a tax system that places a burden on foreign resorts and offshore banks that have been exploiting our country. We should cease begging larger nations for handouts and develop “Climate Republicanism.” We will sue fossil fuel giants, both domestically and internationally, as well as anyone using our sea lanes or airspace, for reparations, using the funds to invest in community-owned solar micro-grids, for instance.

We must create a cultural renaissance that funds initiatives like Junkanoo collectives and Bahamian storytellers, rather than just tourism caricatures.

We should demonstrate what global leadership looks like by setting a revolutionary example. The new Bahamian republic must be a beacon, not a beggar. We will take the lead in demanding climate justice and spearhead CARICOM’s legal battle for trillions in reparations from polluters.

Furthermore, we must become leaders in developing Pan-African tech alliances by partnering with nations like Ghana, Kenya, Barbados, and Jamaica to create networks in AI, agroecology, and e-governance. We should implement diaspora reinvestment by offering dual citizenship and tax incentives to facilitate the flow of expertise and capital from the diaspora back to The Bahamas.

I could continue, but space is limited, so I will make a final ultimatum: To the old guard, join us in dismantling colonial governance, or be swept aside by history. Resign. Reform. Relinquish.

To the citizens and residents: This must not just be a protest; it must be a revolution. Mentor a child. Run for office. Draft policy. Plant a community garden. The Bahamas we build today will be the republic our grandchildren defend tomorrow.

RABBI COMMON ZENSE

Freeport, Grand Bahama

April 27, 2025.