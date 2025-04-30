LETTER: Upcoming election prediction

EDITOR, The Tribune.

ALLOW me space in your valuable column to articulate an opinion on the predicament the Free National Movement party finds itself in its present position under the leadership of Michael Pintard.

I have followed local politics since the late 70s and I continue too. I like to think I am on the ground dealing with the common man(woman) on the street on a daily basis as they are the ones who set-up and remove governments. And while the economy is not in great, great shape, it is not in bad, bad shape. I have not gotten a sense of rumbling on the ground to get rid of the Philip Brave Davis led government. Generally speaking, people are fairly contented. While the leader of the FNM appears to be having challenges gaining traction on the ground. Based on what I am hearing, the leader of the FNM has some work to do. He has at least twelve months to convince the masses to get in his corner.

However, Madam Editor I believe if the general elections were held today, my prediction would be as follows: PLP - 25; FNM - 14. Obviously, I believe the governing party will suffer some casualties. But I do not believe, it will be large enough to lose the government. I recall some months, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham asked by the press, who he believes will win the next general election. I do not think he answered. That’s food for thought. As Mr Ingraham is the most astute politician in this country next to the late Lynden O Pindling.

Madam Editor, in closing, I urge my critics, and there will be a few, to note that my opinions are based on instinct and observation.

PAT STRACHAN

Nassau,

April 27, 2025.