Sunland Baptist players sign their letters of intent

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

AFTER helping the Sunland Baptist Academy Stingers to establish themselves as one of the top high school basketball teams in the country, Grand Bahamian players Jason Williams and Jermaine Woodside are now headed to college on athletic scholarships to the United States.

At a press conference on Monday in Grand Bahama, both players in front of their family, friends and coaching staff, signed their letters of intent for Spoon River Community College in Canton, Illinois, as they prepare to play during the upcoming collegiate season.

Woodside, a 5-foot, 11-inch guard, served as the Stingers’ captain, having played for the past three years, while Williams, a 6-8 forward, was only with the programme for one year before he transitioned to the United States for a post-grad high school programme.

Both players, who hail from Abaco, expressed their excitement of playing basketball at the next level as they move from winning championships to becoming productive citizens.

Williams thanked God for giving him the strength, his family, including his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles for pushing him and his coaches, Sunland Baptist, for affording him the opportunity to develop his skills and coach Bonnie Basden for “taking me in as a total stranger in your home.” Throughout his journey, Wiliams said he found himself making one adjustment after the other, but he always managed to persevere. “I started playing basketball in 2022 and I came to Sunland in 2023 for one year. It was tough to switch over from Abaco to Freeport, but I got through it,” Williams said.

“In 2024, I attended a prep school in Orlando and it was tough and challenging, but I got to execute and I’m here signing for college.”

With a goal in mind to major in education in the classroom, Williams said he would like to help his school win a championship title as well.

To the players he left behind, Williams said. “Anyone could be next, so stay focussed. Don’t be good, but be great.”

An emotional Woodside also thanked God for making it possible for him to be put in the position that he was in and he also thanked his support base that includes his family, friends and Sunland Baptist.

“It’s hard being a student-athlete, but when you have the support of your school, your family and friends, it’s much easier,” he said. “I want to thank the coaches and staff at Spoonriver College for giving me this opportunity to play college basketball.and I won’t disappoint.

“I want to say thank you to Uncle Cornell for taking me in and being that father-figure. I really appreciate it. I want to say a special thank you to Ms B for letting a stranger in her house like Jason would say and being for me like a second mother and taking care of me.”

He also expressed his gratitude to coaches Marco Cooper and Jay Philippe for allowing him to emerge as the leader for the Stingers basketball team.

But he also broke down as he gave his kudos to his mother, Shaleena Russell.

“I want to say thank you to my mommy for always being there for me,” said Woodside, as he fought back the tears. “I want to say how proud I am to be your son and everything that I do, I do for you.

“You have always been there for me, for school, for basketball, for life, or bad times, for good times. I just want to say ‘Thank you and for how proud I am of you for being the woman that you are. There’s no me without you mommy. Thank you.’”

Russell said she’s grateful and thankful for the opportunity that her son has been afforded through the efforts of coaches Basden, Philippe and Cooper.

“I’m very proud of my son for taking this chance to come to Freeport to play basketball. I supported him in every way that I could,” said the single parent. “It takes a village to raise a child and my family and friends have always been there to support me.”

Desrah Mckenzie, Williams’ mother, said she’s “super proud” of her son, Jason.

“He made me very proud today,” she stated. “He’s a good boy, very humble. I love him. He made me very proud.”

Philippe, the head coach, said both players played pivotal roles in helping Sunland Lutheran to become one of the elite basketball programme, not just in Grand Bahama, but in the country.

Philippe, a former player from New Providence who also went on to play college basketball and is also a sportscaster, said he knows talent when he sees it and these two players exemplified that.

“Jermaine has won three consecutive Grand Bahama high school championships and tip off classics and Jason has won one for us and they both won Hugh Campbell and Best-of-the-Best titles for us,” Philippe said.”More importantly, we just want our remaining players to see that anything is possible.

“These guys came into the institution with big hopes and dreams. They all say they want to play at the next level and today, by the grace of God, they get to show themselves and to put themselves in a good position for their families.”

Cooper, the associate head coach, said he had the opportunity to coach both players, but away from basketball, they both possess “great characters” and are considered to be good “leaders” and so he’s delighted to be a part of their lives.

“They are fine examples of what good student-athletes are here at Sunland,” said Cooper, a former player also from Abaco. “They represent themselves properly in the classroom and then also on the basketball court.”

Basden, an assistant coach and one of the first females to coach in the Hugh Campbell Basketball Tournament, said she’s had the privilege of being involved for so many years in the lives of the young men who came through Sunland.

“I thank God for the parents, who have allowed and trusted me with those young men and have trusted the programme and have trusted Sunland,” said Basdehn, whose home was a home away from home for the players.

“Jason and Jermaine, another leg of your journey is about to begin. In this journey, we’ve taught you all that preparation is the key and I think that all of us here have done a great job in preparing you guys.

“Now it’s time for you all to use your unique strength and ability to get ready for the challenges, get ready for God’s purpose and plan in your life. Go out there and do your best,” Basden advised them.