Clubs & Societies July 31st, 2025

Agricultural Development Organization Summer Camp

The Agricultural Development Organization (ADO) is a nonprofit organization committed to addressing food insecurity and strengthening agricultural education in The Bahamas. ADO is hosting a free two-week summer camp called “Grow and Thrive” which will be from August 11th to the 21st for children ages eight to fourteen. The hours are from 9 am to 1 pm. The camp will provide hands-on learning in gardening, sustainability, nutrition, and creativity. There will be sessions on STEAM, sustainability, soil, seeds, science, health, nutrition, creativity, and exploration.





Antique Auto Club Show

The Antique Auto Club of The Bahamas has been active since 1987 and operates an Antique Auto Show at least once per year. The show displays antique vehicles to provide enjoyment for the public and the club raises funds for the benefits of the community. An organization involving children is always selected to receive the funds raised. The funds raised for the current year was donated to The Ranfurly Home for Children. A special presentation was made to donate the funds on the grounds of The Ranfurly Home.





Cancer Society of The Bahamas Survivorship Summer Social

On Thursday, the Cancer Society’s Support Group kicked off this year’s Survivorship Summer Social with a meet and greet event, where attendees shared laughs and smiles as they played games and discussed their cancer journeys.

Along with offering fun activities, the Survivorship Summer Social provides a safe space for cancer survivors, cancer patients, and caregivers to connect with others who have similar experiences, allowing them to feel encouraged and less alone. They will also receive educational support that will help them navigate treatment and recovery.

Ms Errin Storr, the Cancer Society’s administrator, encouraged attendees to share their experiences with others, as it will help to debunk the myth that cancer is a death sentence.

While discussing their cancer diagnosis with others, Ms Storr advised attendees to disregard unproven medical advice and avoid listening to horror stories, which often cause fear that leads those with cancer to become anxious and refuse treatment, thus reducing their chances of survival.

The next Survivorship Summer Social event will take place on August 14, from 5.30 pm to 7.00 pm under the theme “OLDEN GOLDIES NIGHT” at the Cancer Society Headquarters, featuring karaoke, prizes, and surprises.





Kiwanis Club of Cable Beach

On Tuesday, the Kiwanis Club of Cable Beach made a significant contribution to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services by donating toiletries and undergarments for the fourteen juveniles currently residing at the Juvenile Correctional Facility.

This initiative, spearheaded by the club’s Youth Services Committee, reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to uplifting underserved and at-risk youth throughout New Providence and the Family Islands.

President Keishla Cash emphasized the importance of this effort, stating:“As we serve the children of the world, we must also serve those in rehabilitation. These young individuals deserve to feel humanized and supported.

By showing up for them, we send a clear message that their lives still matter and that we believe in their capacity to grow and change.” The donation event was met with gratitude from facility staff and law enforcement representatives, who commended the Kiwanis Club for its compassionate outreach and dedication to youth development.





K’s Heart for Kids Youth Empowerment Conference

The recent K’s Heart for Kids Youth Empowerment Conference, held on Saturday, July 26th, 2025 at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road was a resounding success.

It brought together passionate speakers, engaged families, and nearly 200 young participants for a day of inspiration, education, and empowerment.

The event featured two impactful sessions. One session was tailored for young people, focusing on building mind, body, and spirit through motivational talks, skill-building exercises, and interactive discussions. Another session was dedicated to parents, offering valuable tools and guidance on successful parenting strategies to support their children’s growth and development.

A major highlight of the day was the distribution of bags, school supplies, prizes and gift certificates helping to prepare the students for the academic year ahead.

Additionally, all children were served lunch, ensuring they were fuelled for a full day of learning and fun. A heartfelt thanks to the sponsors, volunteers, and community partners who gave generously of their time, talents, and resources. Events like these would not be possible without your support.





Rotary Club of Old Fort Heart Safe Campaign

A new chapter in community health and emergency readiness began on Saturday, July 26th, 2025, with the official launch of the HeartSafe Bahamas campaign, an initiative led by the Rotary Club of Old Fort aimed at making The Bahamas a cardiac-safe nation — one community at a time.

Held at the Fox Hill Community Centre, the inaugural event marked the first public installation of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and the beginning of CPR/AED training sessions. The initiative will unite health professionals, volunteers, civic leaders, and citizens under a shared goal: saving lives.

President of RCOF Mr. O’Niel Bain stated, “Rotary District 7020 Governor Dr. William “Bill” Aiken has set this year’s theme as ‘Recognize Needs. Transform Lives’ and encouraged clubs to focus on installing AEDs in public locations to help save lives during cardiac emergencies. The Rotary Club of Old Fort is continuing its track record of impactful service projects by launching our HeartSafe Bahamas campaign in recognition of this goal. We will be continuing this initiative with additional AED installations in public locations around the island as well as raising awareness of heart-related illnesses and prevention.”

According to the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), studies show that immediate use of an AED can increase a cardiac arrest victim’s survival rate by up to 70%. Yet in too many spaces where Bahamians gather, access to these devices — and the knowledge to use them — remains limited.

“Minutes matter in cardiac emergencies. Through this programme, RCOF is helping to create a stronger, more responsive community health network,” said Dr. Alyssa Knowles-McSweeney, internal medicine specialist at Princess Margaret Hospital, who led a presentation on heart health and AED use during the event.

At the event, Fox Hill Community Centre staff and Rotarians participated in hands-on AED demonstrations and received heart-health education. There was also a simultaneous blood drive organized by Aliv Bahamas and carried out by staff from Princess Margaret Hospital.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Rotary Club of Old Fort for this life-saving gift. The installation of an AED in our community centre is more than just a piece of equipment - it’s a statement that every life in Fox Hill matters. This partnership brings real, tangible safety to the space, and we thank RCOF for their continued investment in the health and well-being of our community,” said Mr Donovan Rolle, Fox Hill Community Centre Manager.

For more information on how they can support this initiative, members of the public can visit the Rotary Club of Old Fort’s website at https://portal.clubrunner.ca/12520.