deyton Albury to host his inaugural Ballhead Elite Basketball Camp

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN men’s national basketball team player Deyton Albury, who benefitted from training camps before he went off to college, has decided to return home and give back to the next generation of basketball players in The Bahamas.

This weekend at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium, Albury is expected to host his inaugural Ballhead Elite Basketball Camp for 40 of the top high school players in skill development sessions with international coaches, former college players and professionals with overseas and NBA G-League experience.

The list of elite players expected to participate are Andica Curtis, Aiden Archer, O’Brian Wallace, Malachi Mitchell, Kayden Deveaux, Drexel McIntosh, Tayshaun Taylor, Joshua Russell, Leonardo Rolle, Javan Sweeting, Kevin Hepburn, Christian McKinney, Alijah Pierre, Brady Knowles, Conde Smith, Dalfer Gibson, Darius Hanna, Sylvano Gibson, Kaz Bethel, Mario Rolle, Andrew Bethel, Donovan Samuels, Kymani Bowe, Kelvin McDonwells, Timothy Sands, Joshua Ayen, Sidney Higgs, Anthony Pedican, Jahred Coakley, Khyon Thompson, Kelvin McDowells, Broc Glinton, Edmond Ferguson, Tonio Knowles, Amari Ferguson, Rahj Bain, Treyonn Burrows, Jaylen Ferrnander and Brent McPhee.

The list of underrated players are Liam Rolle, Micah Brown, Michael Agenor, Isaiah Marshall, Carmello Fernander, Eric Rolle, Ashton Edwards, Jadon McInosh, Telly Symonette, Akai Miller, Kendrick Feerguson, Devon Ferguson, Connor Moss, Kobe Miller, Dreyson Bevans and koen Davis,.

The demonstrators are Ray Smith, Jamar Glinton and Patrick Bannister.

Albury, who got started just like the players above when he attended and played for the Temple Christian Suns, said he’s excited to provide this opportunity for these players to showcase their skill.

“I just want to give our student athletes an experience that I wish I had growing up in high school and introduce a different perspective of basketball,” Albury said “Obviously The Bahamas has a great deal of talent on the basketball scene and I want to use this platform that basketball has given me to help the next generation of players.”

The BallHead Elite Basketball Camp aims to build a basketball ecosystem, where participants will be able to stay connected with Albury and have access to his skill development drills and engage in dialogue with him during basketball season.

The ultimate goal, according to Albury, is to create a mobile app where players in the community can track their development and earn rewards by working on their game.

While the opening day of the camp at 9:45 am is a closed session on Saturday to the players and coaches, the second day on Sunday at 3 pm will allow the spectators to pay an admission fee of $2 for students and $5 for adults to watch the action.

All proceeds from admissions will be donated to the Ranfurly Home For Children.

Albury, a former player at Temple Christian Academy, who went on to complete his high school education in the United States and is now a member of the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team.

While at Temple Christian, Albury played a pivotal role in the Suns capturing their first ever Bahamas Association of Independent Secondary Schools’ Junior Boys championship in 2016.

He also played on the junior national team, helping the Bahamas secure a bronze medal in the FIBA under 16 AmeriCup Championships in 2018, leading the team in scoring and assists.

Albury will now play his final year of collegiate basketball eligibility at the University of New Mexico, who were the Mountain West conference champions last season and made the NCAA tournament.

Albury spent the previous season at Utah State University, where he started 23 games and averaged 7.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, finishing with a 26-8 record. He was selected as the Atlantic Sun Conference Newcomer of the Year while at Queens University and was named to the All-Conference Third team.