DR KENT BAZARD: Obesity and Our Athletes - What the Bahamas’ #1 Ranking in the Americas Means for the Future of Sports

By Dr Kent L Bazard

RECENTLY, the World Health Organisation released updated statistics naming The Bahamas as the country with the highest obesity rate in the Americas.

It’s a sobering fact that should not only concern our public health authorities but also sound the alarm for our athletic community. Because as much as obesity is a health crisis, it’s also a performance crisis—and the effects are showing up in our gyms, on our fields, and among our youth athletes.

As a sports medicine physician and performance coach, I work with athletes of all ages— primary schoolers to national champions. I see the consequences of poor nutrition, low physical activity, and increasing body weight every day. The truth is, the obesity epidemic is not just a statistic—it’s becoming a barrier to athletic success, longevity, and health.

When Weight Affects Performance

In the sports world, excess body fat doesn’t just influence appearance—it influences everything:

• Speed and Agility take a hit when there’s more mass to move.

• Injury Risk increases, especially to joints like the knees, hips, and lower back.

• Endurance and Recovery suffer, making it harder to train consistently or compete at high levels.

• Self-Esteem and Motivation can take a dive, especially in youth athletes whoalready face social pressures.

It’s no longer just about performance on the track or field—it’s about lifelong health and opportunity.

Fuel vs. Filler: What’s on the Plate?

Our Bahamian culture celebrates food—Johnny cake, stewed chicken, macaroni, guava duff, and more. And there’s nothing wrong with enjoying our rich culinary heritage.

But when high-sugar, high-fat, and processed foods dominate the daily diet, athletes lose the edge.

A typical young athlete in training may need anywhere between 2,500 to 4,000 calories per day, depending on their sport, training volume, and goals.

But not all calories are created equal.

Too many youth athletes fill those calories with sugary drinks, fast food, and snacks that leave them inflamed, sluggish, and underperforming.

Solutions Within Reach

The good news? We can turn the tide. Here’s how:

• Nutrition Education: Parents, coaches, and athletes need basic guidance on fueling performance. That includes knowing the role of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats—and when to eat them.

• Access to Healthy Food: Schools and training programs should prioritize providing (or guiding) nutritious meals, especially during camp or travel.

• Movement Over Screens: Reducing screen time and increasing daily physical activity—beyond structured training—is key to maintaining a healthy weight.

• Support Systems: Athletes don’t succeed in a vacuum. A network of medical professionals, strength coaches, and supportive family members makes the difference.

Beyond the Stats

Obesity is a complex issue rooted in economics, access, culture, and education. But when it comes to the athletic community, we need to tackle it head-on.

The goal isn’t to body-shame or enforce unrealistic aesthetics—it’s to build healthier, stronger, and more resilient athletes who can perform at their peak and avoid the chronic diseases we’re seeing earlier and earlier.

The Bahamas is full of potential. We’ve already proven we can produce world-class talent.

But to continue that legacy, we must start by creating a healthier base for our youth - because tomorrow’s champions are today’s students.

Let us shape not just bodies, but futures.

• Dr Kent Bazard, sports medicine physician at Empire Sports Medicine, specializes in ensuring athletes reach their peak performance safely. With extensive experience and a passion for sports health, Dr. Bazard provides insights and guidance for athletes of all ages - men and women.