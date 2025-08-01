IAN FERGUSON: How internal communication creates a cohesive company

By Ian Ferguson

Improving internal communication is crucial for fostering a productive, engaged and cohesive workplace. Effective corporate communication ensures employees are informed, aligned with company goals and feel valued, leading to increased productivity, better collaboration and a stronger company culture.

To improve internal communication, companies should focus on fostering a culture of transparency, encouraging feedback, using diverse communication channels, and ensuring messages are clear and consistent.

This week’s column focuses on providing a list of practical steps company executives can take to improve internal communication.

1. Develop a clear communication strategy

Outline specific goals, target audiences, communication channels and message content.

2. Choose the right communication channels

Identify the most effective platforms for different types of messages, such as e-mail, instant messaging, company intranet or project management tools

3. Encourage two-way communication

Create opportunities for employees to share feedback, ask questions and engage in dialogue with leadership.

4. Promote transparency

Share information openly and honestly, fostering trust and a sense of shared understanding.

5. Provide regular feedback

Implement systems for giving and receiving feedback, both formally and informally.

6. Conduct regular meetings

Schedule team meetings, town halls and one-on-one check-ins to facilitate communication and address key issues.

7. Use visual aids

Incorporate visuals such as charts, infographics and videos to make information more engaging and easier to understand.

8. Ensure consistency

Maintain a consistent tone and messaging across all communication channels to avoid confusion.

9. Train employees on communication skills

Provide training on effective communication techniques, active listening and conflict resolution.

10. Celebrate successes

Acknowledge and celebrate employee achievements to boost morale and foster a positive work environment.

