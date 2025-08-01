Kids learn steps they can take to defend against climate crisis impacts

Minister of Social Services Myles LaRoda, hailed the hosting of the annual Camp Climate Action summer youth programmne as highly beneficial to the campers, their families and communities.

The camp was hosted for two weeks at Flamingo Gardens Family Life Centre by the Community Affairs Division, Department of Social Services, and catered to 70 children during its two-week run. It focused on climate change and its impacts on communities and children.

The youngsters learned valuable skills to protect from climate crisis events like hurricane and food scarcity, and how to conserve their beautiful natural environment. “The idea is to show our young people how each of them can get involved to bring about the change that is needed in spite of their ages and abilities,” Bowleg said.