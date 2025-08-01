One man dead and two others injured in East St shooting

A man was killed and two others — a man and a woman — were injured in a shooting on East Street yesterday.
Chief Superintendent Sheria King said police were alerted to the gunfire through ShotSpotter technology.
She said two men in their early to mid-20s were buying items from a business when a small Japanese vehicle pulled up. Two men got out of the car and opened fire. A female employee of the establishment was also struck by a bullet.
