One man dead and two others injured in East St shooting

Morticians remove a body from the scene on East Street near Sunlight Cottage where two men and a female employee of Twin Brothers were shot resulting in the death of one of the men on July 31, 2025. Photo: Dante Carrer/Tribune Staff

As of Friday, August 1, 2025

A man was killed and two others — a man and a woman — were injured in a shooting on East Street yesterday.

Chief Superintendent Sheria King said police were alerted to the gunfire through ShotSpotter technology.

She said two men in their early to mid-20s were buying items from a business when a small Japanese vehicle pulled up. Two men got out of the car and opened fire. A female employee of the establishment was also struck by a bullet.

