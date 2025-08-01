Op-Ed: Emancipation and the Enduring Bridge Between The Bahamas and South Africa

By Werner Gruner,

Honorary Consul of the Republic of South Africa to The Bahamas

Each year, Emancipation Day offers a sacred moment to honour the past, reflect on the present, and recommit ourselves to a freer, more just future. As the Honorary Consul of South Africa to The Bahamas, I write not only as a diplomat, but as a South African who has been deeply embraced by the warmth, resilience, and spirit of the Bahamian people.

Having called Nassau home for nearly two decades, I’ve experienced the vibrant pulse of this nation; its music, Junkanoo rhythms, robust financial services sector, thriving tourism industry, deep-rooted community pride, and unwavering dedication to freedom. I’ve also had the joy of flying my old single-engine Cessna airplane to nearly every Family Island, from the serene shores of the Exumas to the cultural richness of Cat Island. Each journey has only deepened my affection for this archipelago and its people.

This Emancipation Day, as we commemorate the 187th anniversary of liberation from slavery in the British Empire on August 1, 1838, I am reminded of the profound ties that unite South Africa and The Bahamas, two nations born of struggle, shaped by resilience, and bound by a shared vision of progress.

On behalf of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, I extend heartfelt greetings and solidarity to the people of The Bahamas during this time of reflection. To mark this historic occasion and strengthen our bilateral ties, President Ramaphosa has dispatched Acting High Commissioner Phumeza Mukendi of the South African High Commission in Kingston to join this year’s celebrations. Having arrived on July 31, she will remain through August 5, participating in the festivities and reaffirming our enduring friendship.

Born into the privileges of apartheid-era South Africa in 1982, I was shielded from the daily cruelty of oppression but not from its shadow. My path to understanding justice, reconciliation, and nation-building was shaped by my country’s transformation and my years abroad, especially here in The Bahamas. To be appointed by President Ramaphosa and serve as South Africa’s first official representative to The Bahamas is a duty I carry with profound humility, aware that my freedoms were secured through the sacrifices of those who fought tirelessly to dismantle injustice, sacrifices that, for some, extended even unto death itself.

It was along this journey that I met the late Dr. Myles Munroe, a towering Bahamian figure whose wisdom and vision left a lasting imprint on my life. Travelling with him across Africa was transformative. His deep love for South Africa mirrored my own growing affection for The Bahamas, where I’ve been welcomed not as a guest, but as family.

Following Dr. Munroe’s tragic passing in 2014, I found renewed strength and spiritual grounding in the guidance of another remarkable Bahamian leader, Bishop Denczil Rolle, who has devoted his life to uplifting communities, including through his annual conference, My Best Life Now, which empowers Bahamians to pursue entrepreneurship. I’m still trying to convince him to visit South Africa, though he insists I first find a better flight route from Nassau to the southern tip of Africa. And I keep telling him we’re working on it! His playful protest aside, Bishop Rolle’s passion for empowering Bahamians is one of many reasons this nation feels like home to me, a place of deep, personal connection that transcends geography.

In October 1985, The Bahamas took centre stage in global diplomacy when then Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling hosted the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Nassau. The summit brought together leaders from 46 Commonwealth nations and produced the Nassau Accord, a bold call for the release of Nelson Mandela, the unbanning of the African National Congress, and the end of apartheid. Queen Elizabeth II’s presence underscored the gravity of the occasion.

To implement the Accord, the Commonwealth created a ministerial group that recommended the formation of the Eminent Persons Group (EPG). Their 1986 mission to South Africa ended in disillusionment after military attacks by the regime, but their scathing report thereafter galvanized international pressure and accelerated the apartheid state’s isolation.

The Nassau CHOGM and the work of the EPG remain among the most consequential diplomatic efforts in Commonwealth history. They demonstrated how a small island nation, guided by principle, can shape global discourse. The momentum catalysed by those events played a vital role in dismantling apartheid and remains a proud chapter in The Bahamas’ international legacy.

This year, we commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Nassau Accord, a powerful reminder that moral leadership and global influence can come from anywhere. Courage knows no geographic size.

No one embodies this enduring bond between South Africa and The Bahamas more fully than the Hon. Fred Mitchell, Minister of Foreign Affairs, whose steadfast commitment to South Africa’s liberation has spanned decades. In 1979, he co-founded the Bahamas Committee on Southern Africa to advocate for Nelson Mandela’s release. He has shared vivid memories, including watching Madiba dance during Junkanoo in his 1993 visit.

As Minister Mitchell once noted, “It is important to note that one day you are branded a terrorist; the next day you are called a hero.” His advocacy is remembered with deep gratitude by South Africa.

Mandela’s 1993 visit and President Thabo Mbeki’s state visit in 2003 further cemented our countries’ friendship. Today, the presence of HE Mukendi continues that legacy. With over two decades in South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation, she has served in Russia, Uganda, and now Jamaica. A committed anti-apartheid activist in the 1980s and 1990s, she volunteered and served under ANC then Secretary General Cyril Ramaphosa, now President.

Emancipation Day is more than remembrance, it’s a call to action. In The Bahamas, it marks the 1838 end of slavery; in South Africa, our 1994 liberation. But in both nations, we know that the fall of institutional oppression marked the beginning, not the end, of a new struggle: the work of healing, building equitable economies, and opening doors once sealed shut.

Slavery once fuelled economies through stolen labour. Today, poverty and inequality are modern chains. Emancipation Day reminds us that regardless of race or background: we can break these cycles and say, “It ends with me.”

South Africa’s anti-apartheid movement was one such interruption. It dismantled a cruel system and rebuilt a nation. The Bahamas, too, undertook a long journey of reconstructing identity, family, and economy, first after emancipation, and again after its 1973 independence. But as Minister Mitchell has warned, unless we pass these histories on, their lessons risk fading. Our responsibility is not to dwell in the pain, but to draw strength from it to light the path forward.

This year’s celebrations are more than symbolic. HE Mukendi’s visit reflects growing ties with The Bahamas and the Caribbean, aligned with Prime Minister Philip Davis’ inspiring vision of deeper Africa-Bahamian relations. We envision deeper collaboration in trade, tourism, education, and enhanced air connectivity between our regions. These are not distant aspirations, but tangible opportunities, supported by already existing visa-free travel arrangements that facilitate tourism between our countries. And just maybe, a better flight route might finally persuade Bishop Rolle to join me on that long-overdue trip!

South Africa offers renowned universities with English-language programs, rich cultural diversity, and affordable tuition. These institutions stand ready to welcome Bahamian students seeking academic excellence rooted in African soil.

I also wish to express my deep appreciation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Bahamas, especially Director General Ambassador Jerusa Ali, whose command of eight languages, including two African ones, stands as a powerful symbol of global diplomacy. The Ministry’s support, especially amid two recent tragedies involving South African nationals, has been exemplary. I also thank Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles and the Royal Bahamas Police Force for their compassionate response, an example of the values our nations share.

As Honorary Consul, I’ve poured my heart into this mission. In the days ahead, HE Mukendi and I will engage with stakeholders, join in community celebrations, and explore new avenues for partnership, all in the spirit of remembrance and renewal.

To the people of The Bahamas: thank you for your trust, your friendship, and your unwavering spirit. Over the years, you’ve taught me not only your history but your heart. In your resilience, I see the same tenacity that gave birth to South Africa’s democracy.

Those who know me personally know I often try to convince them to join me in climbing Africa’s highest peak: Mt. Kilimanjaro. I’ve done it four times, but hope to do it one more time. This time with Bahamian friends and in support of young girls’ education. Organized by South Africa’s Imbumba Foundation and my foundation, Capitor Cares, the journey culminates at 19,341 feet every year on Mandela Day, July 18. Next time, I hope to make my fifth ascent. That number holds personal meaning for me: five symbolizes Grace, and I would like to dedicate that journey to my daughter, Grace in celebration of her and the powerful reminder she is of the future we are all working to shape.

To join our next Kilimanjaro climb or visit South Africa, contact us at nassau@saconsulate.org. We’d be honoured to welcome you on this journey.

Mandela’s legacy reminds us: freedom is not a gift, but a responsibility. As we mark Emancipation Day, may we honor those who fought, empower those still striving, and build a future rooted in justice, dignity, and shared purpose.

From Pretoria to Nassau, from Soweto to Bain Town, the torch of freedom burns bright.

March on, Bahamaland!