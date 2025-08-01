RBDF returns marine accused of abusing children at a Rangers programme to detention

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A ROYAL Bahamas Defence Force marine accused of abusing children in the Rangers summer programme has been returned to detention at the Coral Harbour base after being released when his initial eight‑day confinement expired.

Commodore Floyd Moxey told The Tribune yesterday that the marine is now being detained under the Defence Act and Regulations while the RBDF conducts a Board of Inquiry alongside the ongoing police investigation.

Earlier this week, he said the marine had initially been confined to base for eight days, which he described then as the maximum period allowed under the RBDF’s summary jurisdiction without additional authorisation.

The marine was released after that initial period, but has now been placed back in detention.

Under the Defence Act and its regulations, a marine can initially be confined to base for up to eight days under the RBDF’s summary jurisdiction. If an investigation is still ongoing after that period, the law allows continued detention if the commanding officer files formal delay reports to the Commander of Defence Force at set intervals: after 48 hours, after eight days, and every eight days thereafter until the accused is either released, tried summarily, or a court‑martial is convened.

The Act also limits how long a marine can be kept in arrest without a court‑martial. No one can be detained for more than 90 consecutive days without a court‑martial being convened, unless the Commander issues a written direction explaining why continued detention is necessary.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the allegations, which include beatings, forcing Rangers to drink toilet water, and sexually inappropriate conduct by an officer during the June 30 to July 19 camp in Eleuthera.

A parent has described the alleged abuse at the Rangers camp as traumatising. She told The Tribune her 16‑year‑old son returned “deeply shaken”, claiming Rangers were beaten in their sleep, forced to do predawn exercises under threat of violence, and ordered to drink toilet water.

She claimed the boy also witnessed an officer simulate a sexual act on two minors and force another boy to masturbate in front of the group.

The RBDF has said a thorough investigation is underway, and that it is reviewing the Rangers programme and camp protocols to ensure accountability and prevent future incidents.