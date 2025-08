schedule released for BAAA National Open Track & Field Championships this weekend

THE schedule for the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ National Open Track and Field Championships this weekend at the Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium:

Tonight

6:30pm - 1500m Finals Men

6:45pm - 100m Semi-Finals Women

7pm - 100m Semi-Finals Men

7:15pm - 400m Semi-Finals Women

7:30pm - 400m Semi-Finals Men

7:45pm 400m Hurdles Finals Women

8pm - 400m Hurdles Finals Men

8:15pm - 5000m Finals Men

8:30pm - 100m Finals Women

8:40pm - 100m Finals (C) Men

8:45pm - 100m Finals (B) Men

9pm - 100m Finals (A) Men

Field

6pm - Triple Jump

Finals Women

High Jump Finals Men

Javelin Finals Men

7:15pm - Triple Jump

Finals Men

Shot Put Finals Men

Discus Finals Women

Saturday

5pm - 200m Semis Women

5:15pm - 200m Semi-Finals Men

5:30pm - 800m Finals Men

5:45pm - 100m Hurdles

Semi-Finals Women

6pm - 110m Hurdles

Semi-Finals Men

6:15pm - 400m Finals Women

6:30pm - 400m Finals (B) Men

6:45pm - 400m Finals Men

7:00pm - 100m Hurdles

Finals Women

7:15pm 110m Hurdles

Finals Men

7:30pm - 10,000m Finals Men

8:30pm - 200m Finals Women

8:45pm - 200m Finals (C) Men

8:50pm - 200m Finals (B) Men

9:00pm - 200m Finals (A) Men

Field

4pm - Hammer Finals Men

5pm - Long Jump Finals Men

Pole Vault Finals Men

Javelin Finals Women

6:30pm - Shot Put Finals

Women

Long Jump Finals Women

Discus Finals Men