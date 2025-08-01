Two charged in Exuma hit-and-run boat accident

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

TWO men have been charged in connection with the hit-and-run boating accident which left an American tourist critically injured while snorkelling off Tar Bay Beach in Exuma on June 30.

Johnathan Brown and Levaughnte Ferguson were charged with causing grievous harm by negligence and are scheduled to appear before Magistrate Derence Rolle Davis on August 12, according to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the US Embassy. Authorities said the boat’s owner is still being sought and will face charges under the Boating Registration Act for operating an unregistered vessel.

The victim, Brent Slough, 42, of Prosper, Texas, was struck by a speeding boat about 20 feet from shore. Its propeller caused severe injuries to his lower body. He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where he spent 27 days in intensive care and underwent two surgeries.

Mr Slough has since been transferred to a Texas nursing facility for specialised wound care.

“Hopefully, I can be home in a week and receive home health care, but it really depends on how I heal,” he told The Tribune yesterday.

Doctors are cautiously optimistic that he will walk again, but stress that avoiding infection is critical.

“No more surgeries are expected unless I get an infection,” he said. “We’re optimistic, but it’s a cautious optimism.”

Beyond the physical pain, Mr Slough said the hardest part has been the separation from his wife, Whitney and daughters, Layla, 17, and Emma, nine.

“I would take the pain if I could be with my girls,” he said. “My wife has been incredibly strong, managing her job, the kids, and supporting me through this. I want to heal fast so I can go home and start taking care of them more, and so my wife can get some well-earned rest.”

A former US Army soldier who served in Iraq, Mr Slough said his military training and Christian faith have helped him endure the trauma.

“I have a stronger relationship with God, faith in Jesus, and that gives me peace,” he said. “I can close my eyes and vividly remember being hit by the boat. Everything after that is a blur.”

He said the accident has left him fearful of the ocean and boats.

“I don’t want to be in the ocean anymore. I don’t want to be around boats,” he said.

He also expressed anger at those responsible.

“They hit me and left me for dead,” he said. “I want justice, and I hope those responsible are held fully accountable.”

Mr Slough is calling for stronger boating regulations in The Bahamas, noting that swimmers and snorkellers are left vulnerable without clear distance markers or enforcement.

“Anyone can drive a boat there,” he said. “There’s no marking, and it’s not clearly published that you can’t drive so close to shore. If my story can help make it safer, then I’m glad. This affects not just tourists, but also local residents.”