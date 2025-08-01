UB Mingoes trio selected to national volleyball team

THE University of The Bahamas Mingoes women’s volleyball team players Anjeniker Joseph, Hannah McBride and Zarria Rose were named to the Bahamas senior women’s national volleyball team.

The team is set to play in the CAZOVA Caribbean Volleyball Championships (CVC) set for August 14-23 at Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium.

All three players will make their national team debut. They have been training for weeks at the trials and Rose, who plays setter, is happy to be on the team.

“I feel grateful and proud to be able to represent The Bahamas,” Rose said. “It was also a goal I wanted to achieve. I’m thankful to be given this opportunity.”

For Joseph who plays defensive specialist, making the national team is unreal and it’s a dream come true.

“It’s a mix of pride, excitement, and deep gratitude,” Joseph said. “Every early morning, sacrifice and moment of doubt led to this. I finally feel like I’m exactly where I’m meant to be. I’m honoured to represent my country and even more driven to give it everything I’ve got.”

Training with the national team has helped Joseph with the way she approaches the game. She is looking forward to taking it to court in August.

“I’m looking to gain experience, confidence and growth from this tournament,” Joseph said. “I want to challenge myself against top competition and see how far I can really go. It’s about more than just winning – it’s about learning, leveling up, and proving to myself that I belong here.”

Rose, who serves as UB’s captain, is thrilled to have McBride and Joseph on the team.

“I’m beyond proud and happy for the work the ladies put in to showcase their talents to earn a spot on the team. UB has a lot of young hardworking athletes,” Rose said.

She is looking forward to the high level of competition in the tournament and the opportunity to help her teammates fight for the gold.

McBride, a freshman from Grand Bahama, will be playing outside hitter.

UB’s women’s volleyball head coach, Raymond Wilson was proud to see three of his players being selected.

“We are proud of these individuals who came into UB programme with little to no skills and developed over the years by the coaching staff. They can stand on the podium, raise their hands and show The Bahamas that good players come from UB,” Wilson said.

Their selection on the national team comes on the heels of Kevin Thomas, Junior Kelly and Joshua Johnson being named to the men’s national soccer team back in June.



